Junior from Barranquilla increased the advantage over the second to four points, Deportes Tolima, and established itself in first place in the 2024-I League, on the fifth day.

The Colombian champion beat Deportivo Pasto 2-0, with goals from Carlos Bacca, in the 45th minute + 2, from a penalty, and Yimmi Chará, in the 68th minute. Thus, those led by Arturo Reyes reached 13 points in the table.

Earlier, Deportivo Pereira defeated Fortaleza 2-0, which is beginning to lose positions in the relegation table: Fáber Gil, in the 45th minute+5, and Gonzalo Lencina, in the 82nd minute, scored the goals for those led by Leonel Álvarez.

Patriotas and Atlético Nacional tied without goals in a poor match at the La Independencia stadium, which left the local team sunk in the relegation zone and the visitor, once again, with many doubts regarding their performance.

On Friday, Deportivo Cali gave a tough victory to Boyacá Chicó, whom they defeated 4-0. Jaguares, for its part, defeated Águilas Doradas 1-0.

Millionaires recovers and rises

On Wednesday, Millonarios reacted after three games without winning and beat América 1-0 in El Campín, with a disputed goal from Leonardo Castro, in which an offside claim was made. The VAR audio revealed by the Colombian Football Federation agreed with referee Jorge Duarte.

That same day, in a key duel for relegation, Alianza achieved its first victory after its move to Valledupar: it defeated Envigado 1-2 as a visitor, which remained committed to permanence.

Results of the fifth date of the League

Envigado 1-2 Alliance

Millionaires 1-0 America

Pereira 2-0 Fortaleza

Junior 2-0 Pasto

Patriots 0-0 National

Jaguares 1-0 Golden Eagles

Deportivo Cali 4-0 Boyacá Chicó

Rest of the date

​Equity vs. Tolima (Saturday, 4 pm, Win Sports)

Bucaramanga vs. Once Caldas (Saturday, 6:10 pm, Win Sports)

Medellin vs. Santa Fe (Saturday, 8:20 pm, Win Sports +).

League standings

SPORTS

More Sports news