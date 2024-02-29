Sports Tolima remains in command of the League standings, on the ninth date, after defeating Deportivo Cali, 1-2, in Palmaseca as a visitor.

The Ibagué team started losing, but came back and took the valuable victory away from home.

The day, which has a postponed match, Bucaramanga vs. Jaguares continued this Thursday with Medellín's 1-0 victory against Deportivo Pasto, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

The only goal of the game was scored by Jaime Peralta, in the 73rd minute, when he headed in a poor start by goalkeeper Diego Martínez.

😎The 'Powerful' won! Jaime Peralta with a solitary goal was responsible for making the Medellín fans dream at the Atanasio Girardot. Review the scorer's score here! ⚽🏆 pic.twitter.com/w1tKuyTZ9A — Win Sports (@WinSportsTV) March 1, 2024

On Monday, in addition, Santa Fe roared by beating Boyacá Chicó, 1-2, in Tunja.

The goals of the cardinal team were Hugo Rodallega and Francisco Chaverrawho scored what is currently the goal of the date.

This Tuesday Millonarios lost at home against Once Caldas, 0-2, with goals from Arce and Dayro Moreno. The blue team has 3 losses in a row.

Atlético Nacional fell 2-0 this Sunday in its visit to La Equidad in Bogotá, in a bad debut by interim coach Juan Camilo Pérez, who took over the reins of the purslane team after the recent departure of Jhon Bodmer due to threats from the fans Thanks to the double by Kevin Viveros (16, 68) the young team from the capital reached 17 points.

Photo: César Melgarejo – EL TIEMPO

Now Pérez will have to rebuild the team to receive Nacional from Paraguay on Wednesday for the second phase of the Copa Libertadores, after losing 1-0 last week in the first leg, in Bodmer's last game as coach. With this, the Medellìn team reaches five losses in a row, a sporting crisis that has produced a strong rupture between the managers and their fans.

América de Cali, another history of coffee football that is going through a fair moment, tied 1-1 on its visit to Jaguares de Córdoba and reached twelfth place with nine points. For its part, the current champion Junior de Barranquilla tied 3-3 at home against Deportivo Pereira with a goal in stoppage time (90+10).

Results

Jaguars 1-1 America

La Equidad 2-0 National

Pereira 3-3 Junior

Chicó 1-2 Santa Fe

Cali 1-2 Tolima

Envigado 1-0 Patriots

Millonarios 0-2 Once Caldas

Stronghold 1-2 Alliance

Medellin 1-0 Pasto

Bucaramanga vs. Jaguars (postponed)

Positions

League position table after Medellín 1, Pasto 0. The ninth date has not yet ended (Bucaramanga vs. Jaguares was postponed) and the tenth begins this Friday. pic.twitter.com/QsXMfe7fA7 — José Orlando Ascencio (@josasc) March 1, 2024

Drop table

SPORTS

More Sports news