Junior de Barranquilla took advantage of the stumbles of Fortaleza and Santa Fe to reach first place in Colombian soccer, after beating Medellín 3-0 in his first match after the duel in which he achieved his tenth star.

With goals from Gabriel Fuentes, Yimmi Chará and Didier Moreno, the Colombian champion reached seven points to show credentials and aspire to the two-time championship.

Earlier, Nacional could not beat Once Caldas: they tied 1-1 at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, behind closed doors. And at Parque Estadio Sur, Envigado took a break with relegation and tangled with Boyacá Chicó, whom they beat 2-0.

At the beginning of the day, Patriotas and Águilas faced each other in a hellish heat in Tunja and although both tried to have a leading role in the goals, in the end, they ended up drawing without goals at the beginning of the day.

Patriotas had to define the match in the last minutes in Tunja, as Gianfranco Peña received a great assist from Carlos Mosquera, managing to stay almost one-on-one, but when defining, the attacker ended up crashing the ball into one of the posts.

In the end, both Boyacenses and Dorados ended up drawing at zero goals and the result is more useful for the visit, as it adds seven points, while the locals reached their first unit since their return to the League.

In the second match of the day on Tuesday, Deportivo Cali achieved a great victory against Fortaleza, 2-0, with goals from Juan José Córdoba and Chino Sandoval.

For its part, Santa Fe fell on its visit to La Equidad, 1-0, with a goal from Léiner Escalante in the first part.

On Wednesday, Millonarios tied at home against Alianza, 1-1. Deportes Tolima defeated América 2-1, and Pasto defeated Pereira, 0-1.

The third date ended this Friday with Bucaramanga's 0-1 victory against Jaguares in Montería, with a goal from Jéfferson Mena. In that match, the visiting goalkeeper, Aldair Quintana, saved a penalty from Wilson Morelo.

The result sinks the Montería team into the relegation table.

Results

Patriots 0-0 Eagles

Cali 2-0 Fortaleza

La Equidad 1-0 Santa Fe

Pereira 0-1 Pasto

Millionaires 1-1 Alliance

Tolima 2-1 America

Envigado 2-0 Chicó

National 1-1 Once Caldas

Junior 3-0 Medellin

Jaguares 0-1 Bucaramanga

Positions

