Strength vs. Junior
The sixth day of the League continues this Tuesday, with two games.
This Monday Envigado broke a streak of 19 games and 11 months without winning a away game in the League. The team led by Dayron Pérez won 0-1 against Deportivo Pasto, which is sinking in the 2024-I League.
The oranges won with a goal from Jhord Bayron Garcés, in the 10th minute of the first half. Seconds before, a goal by the same player was disallowed for offside, detected by the VAR.
Envigado's most recent victory as a visitor had been on March 12, 2023, when they beat Junior 1-2 in Barranquilla. The victory also allows the Antioquia club a break in the relegation table.
Pasto's defeat, the third in four games at the Libertad stadium, called into question the continuity of coach Jersson González, who could be the second coach to lose his position so far in the League. Boyacá Chicó, on the fifth day, announced the departure of Miguel Caneo and the arrival of Jhon Jaime Gómez.
Fortaleza passed over Junior
The sixth date began on Sunday with Fortaleza's 2-0 victory against Junior in Techo. In Medellín, Millonarios increased their streak of games without losing against Nacional, by beating them 0-1, with a goal from Leonardo Castro. And Deportivo Pereira beat Alianza 1-2 in Valledupar.
Results of the sixth date of the League
Fortress 2-0 Junior
National 0-1 Millionaires
Alliance 1-2 Pereira
Pasto 0-1 Envigado
Tuesday
Golden Eagles vs. Equity (6:10 pm)
Santa Fe vs. Cali (8:20 pm)
Wednesday
Once Caldas vs. Patriots (6:10 p.m.)
Boyacá Chicó vs. Medellin (8:20 pm)
Thursday
Tolima vs. Jaguars (6:10 pm)
America vs. Bucaramanga (8:20 p.m.)
League standings
