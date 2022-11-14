On your bike to school? Not if you live in Het Gooi, because the students there drive in Birò’s.

I used to just walk to school and later in secondary education I went to school by bike. Rain, wind or snow, it didn’t matter. That is different today. Especially in Het Gooi. The students are doing well there. They drive there en masse in Birò’s.

To school in Birò’s

The word ‘crooks’ may not be very well phrased, but there is a grain of truth in it. Those Birò’s are not cheap and there is a good chance that papa has bought the cart. Parents find it safer than a scooter, we read in the Telegraaf. They may have a point there. The cars go just as fast (45 kilometers per hour), but are built like a car with four wheels, a roof and two seats. In addition, they are also environmentally friendly because they are fully electric.

Several of these electric vehicles are on the doorstep of Willem de Zwijger College in Bussum. They come in all shapes and sizes, colors and designs. One more striking than the other. That is quite different from the old granny bike I rode every day when I went to school.

Biròs

The Birò has already been embraced by several celebrities. Bas Smit, who became known for being Nicolette van Dam’s husband, was the first to drive it. Certainly not an illogical choice in Amsterdam, because you can easily lose it(er). In Amsterdam you now see a lot of driving, especially the hairdressers and influencers buy one. The car even looks a bit like the Canta from the past. It was then called ‘mobile for the disabled’, the Birò now a ‘yuppie car’.

The Birò is therefore hip, but does cause some parking problems at school. Do you also want to buy one for your kids? They start just under 14,000 euros.

