The cloud is ubiquitous. Everyone needs them. But the data centers also pose some problems. A look into the control cabinets.

A.When a friend loaded a used Sun Microsystems Sparcstation 20 into his trunk in 2001 to bring it from Berlin to Hamburg to a provider, for most people a “cloud” was still an accumulation of water droplets in the form of a cloud in the sky. Even Michael Kleis, computer nerd from the very beginning, did not speak of the cloud at the time. He just put a special computer in a huge hall next to other computers that are housed in racks, i.e. cupboards.

Now he could access his server from anywhere on the Internet because the new location and the integration into this data center gave him a fixed IP address and the bandwidth for uploading and downloading was large enough to store documentation on the hard drive of his outsourced computer To store links, scripts, programs and generally data. Nowadays this is called colocation or server housing.