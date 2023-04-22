This Thursday and Friday the first matches of Matchday 16 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament of the Liga MX were held. Those in charge of opening the curtain were Tigres and Puebla, with the cats prevailing by the minimum. Already on Friday, Mazatlan they fell 0-2 against the super leader Rayados, Necaxa lost 1-3 against Atlas and Xolos drew scoreless against León.
If the semester ends at this moment, the four qualified directly to the league They would be Monterrey, America, Toluca and Chivas. In the case of those eliminated, only the Cañoneros already said goodbye to any possibility while Querétaro, despite being thirteenth and having a chance of a play-off, could not play having finished in last place in the table of quotients. To this we must add that the Rayos no longer have much chance of being in the playoffs.
Now, this would be the repechage so far. La Fiera would face Pumas in the Nou Camp StadiumPachuca would receive Atlético San Luis in the Hidalgo Stadiumthe U of Nuevo León would collide against Santos Laguna in the Volcano and Cruz Azul would do the honors to the Rojinegros in the Aztec stadiumalthough things could change drastically at the end of the day.
This Saturday and Sunday is transcendental for several clubs because they are playing the opportunity of the direct Big Party and the play-off, since there are precisely several of those that are among the first twelve places.
Los Tuzos, sixth in the table, against San Luis, eleventh, with the first aspiring to the league direct and the second clinging to the repechage. Guadalajara against La Máquina, which ranks fourth with 28 units and eighth with 21. In the Capital ClassicThose from Coapa are second with 30 points and those from Pedregal with 17. Third place Toluca against the already almost eliminated Juarez Braves and Santos Laguna, tenth, against the eliminated Gallos Blancos.
