STRIPED, THE ONLY LEADER OF THE TOURNAMENT! 💥 With the victory against Mazatlán they secure the top of the general classification, the entire league will close it at home. you saw it for #ESPNenStarPlus

https://t.co/BsEiMhWpj6 pic.twitter.com/KxSe9u4cm0 — Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) April 22, 2023

Now, this would be the repechage so far. La Fiera would face Pumas in the Nou Camp StadiumPachuca would receive Atlético San Luis in the Hidalgo Stadiumthe U of Nuevo León would collide against Santos Laguna in the Volcano and Cruz Azul would do the honors to the Rojinegros in the Aztec stadiumalthough things could change drastically at the end of the day.

CLASH OF BIG IN THE MX LEAGUE! 🐐🚂 Chivas goes for his pass to the Liguilla; Cruz Azul, to climb to receive his game in the Repechage.#CentralFOXhttps://t.co/yxcSb6TuGV – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 22, 2023

Los Tuzos, sixth in the table, against San Luis, eleventh, with the first aspiring to the league direct and the second clinging to the repechage. Guadalajara against La Máquina, which ranks fourth with 28 units and eighth with 21. In the Capital ClassicThose from Coapa are second with 30 points and those from Pedregal with 17. Third place Toluca against the already almost eliminated Juarez Braves and Santos Laguna, tenth, against the eliminated Gallos Blancos.