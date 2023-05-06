This Friday three duels were played on Date 16 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the Women’s MX Leaguewith six to go and Day 17 still pending, in order to know how the match will take place. league for the title.
For starters, this Friday, the America kept up his good pace and thrashed 6-1 against Mazatlanwith double of Alison Gonzalezwhile Queretaro did not take advantage of the locality and was thrashed 0-4 by tigerswith a double from the North American Mia Fishel; finally, Atlas beat the leaders 3-2 stripedthanks to the double of Caroline Venegas.
Now, if the regular phase of the championship ended at this moment, how would the Fiesta Grande be played? MontereyDespite the disaster, he is still at the top and would face the Bravas de Juarezeighth so far with 22 points, but who have Toluca and cougars on his heels, with 22 and 19 units, respectively.
In addition, Chivassecond in the classification, would collide with xolas, which has 23 points. Guadalajara has 36 units, the same as Monterrey, so it could still seize the top, since this Sunday it is measured at Pachuca in it akron stadium.
Another key would be tigers in front of Atlas Red and Black. The Amazons also have great chances of being in first place, so they don’t slow down, while the Guadalajara cannot let go of points on the last date if they don’t want to drop positions.
Finally, the Águilas would face the Tuzas, which would be an early final due to the strength of both squads. The Azulcremas, who are fourth with 34 points, will close the regular phase visiting the Tolucawhile the Hidalguenses, fifth with 32 units, will receive the Blue Cross.
League MX Women’s League at the moment: Rayadas against Bravas, Chivas against Xolas, Tigres against Atlas and América against Pachuca.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Clausura #Liguilla #played #Womens #League
Leave a Reply