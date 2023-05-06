América Femenil has a perfect pace at home in the tournament. ✅ 7-0 Puebla

✅ 5-0 Tijuana

✅ 2-0 Leon

✅ 3-0 Atlético San Luis

✅ 5-0 Atlas

✅ 2-0 Guadalajara

✅ 2-1 Queretaro

✅ 6-1 Mazatlan

Now, if the regular phase of the championship ended at this moment, how would the Fiesta Grande be played? MontereyDespite the disaster, he is still at the top and would face the Bravas de Juarezeighth so far with 22 points, but who have Toluca and cougars on his heels, with 22 and 19 units, respectively.

Tigres has 14 victories with Querétaro; no other team has beaten Gallos Femenil more times. pic.twitter.com/Kl05JCbBQQ — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) May 6, 2023

Another key would be tigers in front of Atlas Red and Black. The Amazons also have great chances of being in first place, so they don’t slow down, while the Guadalajara cannot let go of points on the last date if they don’t want to drop positions.

⚽ #LigaMXFemenil #Closure2023 #DataGEB With a foot and a half in Liguilla! Matchday 16 – Final Score@AtlasFCFemenil 3 – 2 @rayadas 4th time that Atlas beat Monterrey, all playing at home; Rayadas added 34 games without allowing 3+ goals, from 2-3 vs Queretaro in 2022. pic.twitter.com/yK9yUzw6Tp – GSports (@GEBSports) May 6, 2023

League MX Women’s League at the moment: Rayadas against Bravas, Chivas against Xolas, Tigres against Atlas and América against Pachuca.