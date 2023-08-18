For many specialists, the Premier League is the best soccer league in the world for different reasons such as the spectacular playing fields or its organization, but what stands out most above all is the quality of the players and the teams that are in charge. to allow us to enjoy this sport weekend after weekend.
Everything seems to indicate that the 2023/24 season is not going to be the exception since all the teams in the English league made very important transfers and movements to reinforce themselves with the aim of competing as high as possible. Standing out above the rest are the arrival of Declan Rice to Arsenal, Moisés Caicedo to Chelsea and Joško Gvardiol among many other important signings. It should also be noted that Harry Kane, the second highest scorer in the history of the league, who left for Bayern Munich to embark on his first adventure outside the British Isles.
Now, for Matchday 1 of this campaign that has just started, Newcastle was the best performing team as the Magpies secured a very dominant victory against Aston Villa 5-1 with a brace from Alexander Isak. Eddie Howe’s men come from a spectacular 2022/23 season, where they qualified for the UEFA Champions League by finishing fourth, and they hope to improve their performance even more.
As for the “Big Six”, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United were the only ones who managed to add three points, Pep Guardiola’s team being the most dominant, defeating recently promoted Burnley 3-0. While the Gunners and Red Devils got their victories by the smallest difference against Nottingham Forest and Wolves respectively. While Chelsea and Liverpool met in a highly entertaining match that ended 1-1. Finally, Tottenham drew 2-2 against Brentford as a visitor.
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
1
|
NEWCASTLE
|
3
|
2
|
BRIGHTON
|
3
|
3
|
MANCHESTER CITY
|
3
|
4
|
ARSENAL
|
3
|
5
|
CRYSTAL PALACE
|
3
|
6
|
FULHAM
|
3
|
7
|
MANCHESTER UNITED
|
3
|
8
|
BRENTFORD
|
1
|
9
|
TOTTENHAM
|
1
|
10
|
BOURNEMOUTH
|
1
|
eleven
|
CHELSEA
|
1
|
12
|
LIVERPOOL
|
1
|
13
|
WEST HAM
|
1
|
14
|
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
|
0
|
fifteen
|
everton
|
0
|
16
|
SHEFFIELD UNITED
|
0
|
17
|
WOLVES
|
0
|
18
|
LUTON TOWN
|
0
|
19
|
BURNLEY
|
0
|
twenty
|
ASTON VILLA
|
0
Regarding Date 2 of the Premier League, the most outstanding matches are: Tottenham vs. Manchester United and Newcastle vs. Manchester City. In addition, it should be mentioned that Chelsea visit West Ham in the first “London classic” of the 2023/24 season.
