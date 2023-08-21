For many specialists, Serie A is one of the best soccer leagues in the world for different reasons such as the spectacular playing fields or its organization, but what stands out the most above all is the quality of the players and the teams. that are in charge of allowing us to enjoy this sport weekend after weekend.
Everything seems to indicate that the 2023/24 season will not be the exception since all the teams in the Italian league made very important transfers and movements to reinforce themselves with the aim of competing as high as possible.
After the first day, Fiorentina is placed first in the table, other teams such as Juventus, Naples, Inter Milan or Atalanta, among others, also have the same classification, but the goal difference means that the Viola team leads the Italian league competition.
So far this day, the matches of Napoli stand out, who beat Frosinone by one goal to three, Inter Milan did the same against AC Monza and won at their stadium by two goals to nil, Juventus also achieved a comfortable victory by zero goals to three against Udinense and the most bulky that of Fiorentina against Genoa by one goal to four. There are still four teams that have to debut this season in Serie A, the first day will end on August 21 with the game that will face Bologna against AC Milan, in what will be the debut of one of the clubs that is called to dispute the league title. Torino and Cagliari will have to debut before the match of the rossonero team
In this first matchday, the draw for the team trained by José Mourinho, Roma, against Salernitana and the defeat of the other team from the Italian capital, Lazio, by two goals to one against Lecce.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
Fiorentina
|
3
|
2
|
Juventus
|
3
|
3
|
Naples
|
3
|
4
|
Atalanta
|
3
|
5
|
Inter
|
3
|
6
|
Lecce
|
3
|
7
|
Hellas Verona
|
3
|
8
|
AS Roma
|
1
|
9
|
salernitana
|
1
|
10
|
Bologna
|
0
|
eleven
|
Cagliari
|
0
|
12
|
AC Milan
|
0
|
13
|
Turin
|
0
|
14
|
lazio
|
0
|
fifteen
|
Empoli
|
0
|
16
|
frosinone
|
0
|
17
|
AC Monza
|
0
|
18
|
Sassuolo
|
0
|
19
|
Genoa
|
0
|
twenty
|
udinese
|
0
