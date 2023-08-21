French football, known for its passion and competitiveness, is in full swing in the current Ligue 1 season. As the matchdays progress, the teams compete intensely for supremacy in the championship. One of the most intriguing stories so far is the performance of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the giants looking to establish themselves at the top despite a start that has surprised many.
So far, PSG have only added 2 points out of 6 possible, drawing a draw in both opening days. This below-expectation performance has raised eyebrows and raised questions about how the team will adapt in the coming season. Winlessness is not something the club’s supporters are used to, and the challenge now lies in finding the perfect combination to get them back to winning ways.
A surprising element in PSG’s performance has been the role of Kylian Mbappé, a fundamental figure in the team. Despite not starting as a starter in the first two days, Mbappé has been the only Parisian player capable of finding the bottom of the net. His goal-scoring ability demonstrates his influence and unmatched skills, and fans look forward to seeing him in action on a consistent basis.
Regarding Marco Asensio, the situation seems more complex. Despite his undeniable talent, Luis Enrique does not seem to place full confidence in him, which translates into a more discreet presence on the pitch. Meanwhile, PSG’s forward stripes appear to be reserved for Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé, who will partner Gonçalo Ramos on the offensive line.
Looking ahead, Olympique de Marseille emerges as a serious contender that will challenge PSG’s supremacy. With a solid performance in the opening days and a team that seems to be on the same page, Marseille are well positioned to take on the capital team. The rivalry between the two teams adds excitement and tension to the competition, and fans can look forward to an exciting duel for the championship.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
Monaco
|
6
|
2
|
Brest
|
6
|
3
|
Rennes
|
4
|
4
|
montpellier
|
4
|
5
|
Lille
|
4
|
6
|
Olympic Marseille
|
4
|
7
|
Toulouse
|
4
|
8
|
Stade Rennais
|
3
|
9
|
Strasbourg
|
3
|
10
|
Nice
|
2
|
eleven
|
psg
|
2
|
12
|
Lorient
|
2
|
13
|
Lenses
|
1
|
14
|
Le Havre
|
1
|
fifteen
|
Metz
|
1
|
16
|
nantes
|
0
|
17
|
clermont
|
0
|
18
|
Lyon Olympics
|
0
