The group stage of the World Cup in Qatar has ended after finishing Cameroon vs Brazil and Serbia vs Switzerland. The Brazilian national team played a ”procedure” game on the last day, after having won the first two group games they were already classified mathematically. Tite did not want to risk more than necessary and made 10 changes to the starting eleven to reach the round of 16 match with everything. Before starting the matches they already knew who the rivals that awaited them were. The first of the group would face South Korea led by Heung Min Son and the second against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.
Brazil: 6 points (group leader)
Swiss: 6 points (second classified)
Cameroon: 4 points
Serbia: 1 point
Brazil lost the game at the last minute against Cameroon in a very pasty match where there were chances but no team was fine in the final meters. Brazil’s substitutes did not finish showing their faces in a game where they should have won because they were the favorites in this World Cup. In the other game in the group, Switzerland beat Serbia 3-2 in an exciting match where there was a double comeback. Switzerland went ahead and Serbia turned it around, later the opposite happened.
The round of 16 matches will be Brazil vs South Korea next Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. and Portugal vs Switzerland next Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. One of the things that doesn’t make sense in this World Cup is that the first classified have one day less rest than the second to prepare their first round.
