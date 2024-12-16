The three most luxurious cars in the 2024-25 League race circulate side by side in the classification, but after the 17th matchday played this weekend each one emits different signals. He Barcelona He is still officially the leader, but his position is more deceptive than ever. Because he is tied on points, 38, with the Athleticbecause he has played one more game than the rojiblancos and that the real Madrid and, above all, due to the drop in performance experienced in recent weeks.

The once brilliant and infallible set of flickThey lost on Sunday against Leganés, and with that defeat all the advantage they had over their pursuers disappeared. In the League, the Barça engine seems to be seized lately. On Saturday they face a key test, precisely against a team that arrives fast, in the best sense of the term.

The Atlético de Simeone Visit Montjuïc in full high. He has had eleven victories (League, Cup and Champions League), the last against Getafe, and in Barcelona he will seek to confirm his status as a firm contender for the title.

Behind Barça and Atlético is Real Madrid. They have one less point, 37, but like their Colchoneros neighbors, they also have the match pending against them. Valencia in Mestalla, postponed at the time by DANA.









Those of Ancelotti They don’t just take off or come off. They combine solid victories with discreet results like last Saturday in Vallecas (3-3). But they are still there, lurking and in the exciting three-way fight that takes place in the 2024-25 League.

These are the next commitments of the leading trio:

Matchday 18 (December 22):

Barcelona-Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid-Seville

Matchday 19 (January 13, last game of the first round):

Mallorca, 1 – Barcelona, ​​5 (already played)

Athletic Club, 2 – Real Madrid, 1 (already played)

Atlético de Madrid-Osasuna

Matchday 20 (January 19):

Getafe-Barcelona

Leganés-Atlético

Real Madrid-Las Palmas