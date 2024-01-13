EAt the end of the 19th century, the Braunschweig regional church with its almost 300,000 members experienced a building boom. Many farmers in the region were doing so well back then that they put large “turnip churches” in their villages. Countless small churches are also shown on the small map that Provost Meike Bräuer-Ehgart spreads out on her desk. Whether Ackenhausen, Dankelsheim or Voldagsen – almost every town has its own church.

On major holidays, it has always worked out that every village that wanted its own church service got one, says Bräuer-Ehgart. “We can do it, but no longer with our pastors alone.” The theologian, who was elected provost of the region two years ago, puts a second colorful map on her desk. In this card, characters with gray hair and a cross around their neck smile in a friendly manner. The larger figures represent the entire parish, the smaller figures represent half the parish. It's clear at first glance: there is a gap between the number of church towers on one map and the figures on the other map.

More church towers than parishes

Bräuer-Ehgart points to the area in the north of Bad Gandersheim. “There in the Heberbörde we have half a parish office for the six villages with their six church towers.” Six church services on one Sunday is not possible. In addition, the number of pastors is falling rapidly. In 2010, there were a total of 25 pastors in the Bad Gandersheim and Seesen provosts, which had not yet been merged, says Bräuer-Ehgart. There are now only 16.5 positions.

In addition, the existence of a pastor's position does not mean that it can be filled. The two large churches are facing two developments: On the one hand, the decline in members and thus in financial strength is accelerating, which requires tough cuts, including personnel. On the other hand, there is also a shortage of young talent.







The shortage is particularly pronounced in the Catholic Church; in the dioceses, the number of young priests has been almost zero for years. The Protestant parishes are significantly better supplied with pastors, but the picture is changing there too. The 47-year-old Bräuer-Ehgart began her studies at a time when the Braunschweig regional church was talking about hiring freezes and pastor couples had to share a position. In 2010, the provost and her husband were the first couple who were no longer required to do so.



This situation has now completely reversed. We hear from the faculties that only a single-digit or almost double-digit number of young people who aspire to become pastors enroll there. However, their graduates are expected to replace the generation of baby boomers who are now retiring. This effect is particularly pronounced in the Protestant Church. At the beginning of the 1980s, in the spirit of the peace movement and other new social movements, many high school graduates decided to study Protestant theology. You are now reaching retirement age.