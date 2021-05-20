The Congress of Deputies will foreseeably give the green light this Thursday to the organic law to protect children and adolescents from violence. A comprehensive rule that the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child had demanded from Spain and that includes a broad package of measures, including the extension of the statute of limitations for pedophilia. The Senate last week approved the text, which included modifications such as the prohibition of nudity in tests to determine the age of immigrant minors who arrive alone in Spain, and now it is returning to the lower house for final approval. These are the main new features of the law:

Prohibition of nudity in age tests. Minors who arrive alone in Spain may not be subjected in any case to full nudity, genital examinations or other especially invasive medical tests, something that has earned Spain several reprimands from the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child. The law gives the Government one year to regulate the procedure for determining the age of migrant minors.

Prohibition of tying minors in centers. The law introduces the veto of mechanical restraints, that is, the prohibition of tying minors to a bed or other fixed objects, something until now allowed in reform centers and centers for minors with conduct disorders. Two adolescents have died during this practice since 2017. When the rule comes into force, only exceptionally, the holding of the minor’s wrists with “approved equipment” will be allowed. The text does not specify what these mechanisms are, but sources from the Ministry of Justice explain that they are equipment approved in the health system, “in no case will it be police material, such as shackles.”

Right to the image. Respect for the honor, privacy and image of the minor victim of violence and their family members is reinforced, even after their death. If this occurs, the dissemination of any image of the child must have the express authorization of heirs or parents. This change was introduced as a result of cases such as that of Patricia Ramírez, mother of little Gabriel, who has denounced “cruel and inhuman treatment” since the death of her son as a result of publications on social networks and internet portals.

Extend the statute of limitations for crimes. The statute of limitations for serious crimes against minors, including sexual abuse, will begin to run when the victim reaches 35 years of age, and not 18, as at present. Victims take a long time to process what happened and dare to report it, so many cases have so far gone unpunished. This change implies that these crimes will not prescribe, at least, until the victim reaches 40 years of age, compared to 23 now. In the most serious cases, the time will be extended to 55 years.

Duty to report. Any citizen who notices signs of violence will be obliged to report it to the authorities, and if there may be a crime, to the police. Minors themselves may also report without having to be accompanied by an adult.

A single statement. The regulations make the pre-constituted test mandatory for those under 14 years of age and people with disabilities in need of special protection. This implies that they will only have to testify once, a testimony that will be recorded during the investigation phase of the judicial process. They will only testify at the trial on an exceptional basis. This avoids secondary victimization, which arises from receiving poor care during the process that makes them relive the trauma or feel guilty. As a general rule, they will only testify to the police once, before trained professionals. Specialized police units will be created in the autonomous communities and local entities. Victims of serious violent crime will have the right to free legal aid.

Right to be heard. Throughout the text, this right of children is reinforced. They are guaranteed to be heard “without age limits” in all administrative, judicial or other processes related to the accreditation of violence and reparation of the victims. In the event of separation or divorce, if the children are mature enough, they should always be heard before making decisions that affect them, both in contentious proceedings and by mutual agreement.

Specialized courts. The regulation gives the Government one year, after its entry into force, to refer a bill to the Courts to create courts trained in violence against children and adolescents, and will also set up, in the civil sphere, a jurisdiction specialized in childhood, family and ability. Another bill that regulates the specialization of the Prosecutor’s Office must also be submitted. The technical teams of the courts must be equally trained. There will be specific training for judges and those who regularly work with minors.

Parental alienation syndrome ban. The law establishes that the public authorities will take the necessary measures to “prevent” that “theoretical approaches or criteria without scientific endorsement that presume interference or adult manipulation, such as the so-called parental alienation syndrome”, by which it is understood that one parent, usually the mother, interferes with the children against the other parent, whom the children end up rejecting. It is not recognized as a syndrome by the World Health Organization (WHO) and feminist associations demanded its ban.

Sexist violence. The norm modifies the law on gender violence so that it also recognizes violence that, “with the aim of causing harm or harm to women”, is exercised on underage relatives or close friends, something known as vicarious violence. In addition, a new article is added to protect minors who live in family environments marked by gender violence. When there is a protection order in force and there are “well-founded indications” that the children had “witnessed, suffered or lived with violence”, the visitation regime will be suspended, unless the judge presents a reasoned resolution that justifies otherwise, after having evaluated the parent-child relationship. Likewise, shared custody will be prohibited if during the procedure the judge appreciates signs of sexist violence. And parental authority will be withdrawn from those convicted of homicide or murder in two situations: when the perpetrator and the victim had children in common or with respect to other children when the victim was the perpetrator’s daughter. Until now, the gender violence law states that the judge may withdraw parental authority, but this modification makes it mandatory in the case of homicide or murder.

Authority agents. This category will be given to social services officials in the exercise of their functions of protection of minors, so they may require the collaboration of the security forces, health services and any public service necessary for their intervention. It is a status that has raised the reluctance of some children’s organizations, who believe that it can increase the imbalances between the Administration and families. On the other hand, the primary care social services will be equipped with a family intervention team specialized in violence against children.

Affective-sexual education and protocols. In all educational stages, regardless of the ownership of the center, they will receive an education that includes respect for their dignity and rights, gender equality, family diversity, food and nutritional education and affective-sexual education. Specific protocols will be developed, in the drafting of which minors will participate, against abuse and mistreatment, school bullying, cyberbullying, sexual harassment, gender violence, domestic violence, suicide, self-harm or any other form of violence, that must be applied in all educational centers. They should be evaluated periodically. There will be a wellness coordinator who will oversee the application of the protocol. A similar figure, the welfare delegate, will be established in sports and leisure centers. An application protocol will be created in the health field and care related to violence against minors will be incorporated into the clinical history.

Minors protected by the Administration. All centers must be “safe environments” and, regardless of their ownership, they will be obliged to apply protocols for action in cases of violence, the effectiveness of which must be evaluated. They will establish secure and confidential complaint and complaint mechanisms, so that children can report without risk of reprisals. They should take into account the situations in which a change of center is advisable. And contain specific actions for prevention, early detection and intervention in possible cases of abuse, sexual exploitation and trafficking in human beings whose victims are minors who live in the facilities.

New crimes. Those who promote suicide, self-harm or eating disorders among minors or the commission of crimes of a sexual nature against minors will be punished. The judges are expected to remove this content from the network.

Registry of victims. A central registry of information on violence against children will be created. And a strategy to eradicate this type of violence will be developed.