The coronavirus has once again anticipated the forecasts and the authorities’ firewalls. If the second wave, at the end of the summer, arrived earlier than expected, the third wave broke when the Region was still taking a breath after flattening the epidemiological curve. Since Monday, December 23, the accumulated incidence has almost multiplied by three: from 174 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days to the current 492.

In addition, there are few points of the Murcian geography that escape this acceleration of the pandemic. Before Christmas Eve there was only one municipality at extreme risk, according to the indicators of the Ministry of Health, but now more than half are at the highest level of alert (more than 500 in 14 days or more than 250 in 7 days).

11 municipalities exceed an incidence of 650



The perimeter confinement affects 22 territories from this Saturday. Two neighbors, Fortuna and Abanilla, once again lead the worrying classification of regional incidence. The two municipalities were already closed in October due to outbreaks in rural districts and country houses. At the height of social gatherings, the curve has shot up again. Also alarming is the growth in Jumilla and Moratalla, located in the two regions most affected by winter.

In addition to La Unión and Santomera, municipalities close to large population centers, in this group there are several small towns that started Christmas in an acceptable situation: Ricote, Mula, Villanueva del Río Segura and Lorquí. Los Alcázares deserves special mention, with perimeter confinement for more than a month. Despite harsh measures, it has stalled in gravity.

Big cities keep getting worse



The four large municipalities have moved during Christmas around the steady rise in the regional average. That is far from being good news because it is currently almost 150 points higher than the national average (350). In Lorca the rate has been multiplied by more than two and in Molina, for four. The trend in Cartagena suggests that the effect of the Christmas celebrations is going to be stronger because the curve is tilting more upward from this week. Murcia, where the incidence has tripled, already adds almost 400 daily positives at the peaks of this incipient third wave.

In fact, there are several other areas of the Vega Alta and Media del Segura that also remain at extreme risk, such as The Torres de Cotillas, Cieza, Alguazas and Ceutí. It also draws attention Yecla, which, unlike Jumilla, held until the end of the year, but now experiences one of the fastest climbs. The situation of Albudeite is striking. Two weeks ago, Salud considered the outbreaks that there were controlled, but their data has hardly fallen.

The last to reach the highest level of alert are Caravaca de la Cruz and San Javier, which this Friday exceeded the threshold of 250 cases in 7 days. However, for now they will not be affected by the measures contemplated for this scenario, such as perimeter confinement, because they had not yet exceeded those contagion rates when the Covid Monitoring Committee met for the last time.

Several towns, at risk of confinement



At the next meeting of the Committee, probably on Monday, the situation of each municipality will be reassessed. By then, if they follow the current evolution, Blanca and Torre Pacheco they are also at risk of confinement. In other sparsely populated towns (Beniel, Campos del Río or Abarán) the situation is liable to change at any time.

You also have to be attentive to Sewer, which has registered more cases this week, Alamo Fountain, where the pandemic picks up again, and Eagles, which no longer cuts the transmission as at the end of December. An exceptional case is located precisely on the coast, Mazarron, which is better than before Christmas Eve. And to the north, Totana it resists the bets of the third wave after the second takes hold of the population.

Only two villages free from Covid



There are only nine municipalities left with less than 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days. One of the ones that offers the best face is Calasparra, which remains in a more favorable situation than its neighboring towns. Archena, Alhama and Puerto Lumbreras they also reduced the incidence until this week.

In this group, there are other towns that barely add a few cases: Librilla, 7, Pliego, 5, and Ulea, 1. And the iron resistance against the coronavirus are Ojós and Aledo, which go on for more than two weeks without infections.