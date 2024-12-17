The duel for The Best was once again a tight one-on-one between Rodri and Vinicius, although this time with a different result from that of the Ballon d’Or. This time the winner went to the Brazilian, who won with a total 48 points, compared to 43 for the Spanish, after averaging the scores of the four groups with the right to vote: selectors, captains, media and fans.

The division was absolute. Vinicius received the most votes among the captains and fans, while Rodri attracted more support among the selectors and the media.

What ended up deciding the victory of the Real Madrid player were the votes of the fans. The Brazilian was not only the most voted, but he managed to include three other players in between. Rodri finished fifth among the players, probably behind three other Real Madrid players: Bellingham, Carvajal and Kross.

[Consulta todas las votaciones del premio masculino The Best]









A review of the votes of each one allows us to observe many curiosities. For example. Leo Messi, captain of Argentina, opted for Lamine Yamal as best player of the year, ahead of Mbappé and Vinicius. The very young Spanish winger received the highest score from a good number of teammates and coaches, including Domenico Tedesco (Belgium), Fernando Santos (Azerbaijan) and Jesús Casas (Iraq).

As for the scores of the Spanish, they were as follows: Luis de la Fuente opted for Carvajal, Rodri and Lamine Yamal, exactly the same order that Álvaro Morata chose as captain. For his part, Juan Ignacio Gallardo, Brand director and in charge of voting for Spanish journalists, divided his votes between Carvajal, Vinicius and Kroos.

This time no journalists from Namibia voted, but they did from Uganda (Rodri, Bellingham, Vinicius), Finland (Vinicius, Rodri, Haaland) and Albania (Bellingham, Kroos, Carvajal), the countries of origin of the journalists who criticized Florentino Pérez for not voting for his player in the Ballon d’Or. The white leader will be more satisfied on this occasion.

Eleven footballers were voted first place at least once by captains, coaches or media. The most, Vinicius (217 times). Then, Rodri (182), Carvajal (48), Messi (34), Bellingham (28), Lamine Yamal (24), Kroos (18), Mbappé (9), Haaland (8), Valverde and Wirtz (4).