Almost a century after its inauguration and 53 years after it was closed to traffic after an accident on the French side, the old Canfranc international train station could be operational again, linking Spain and France through the Aragonese Pyrenees. The recovery of this mythical station began in 2002, when its main building was declared a site of cultural interest. From here, the Government of Aragon has been taking steps, rehabilitating this historic building, which has just opened its doors, converted into a hotel. The entire environment is also being recovered and the station, now located in the old merchandise hangars, has been restored.

The Canfranc station was inaugurated in 1928 and everything happened to it in its short history: from a fire to its closure due to the Civil War and the Nazi occupation of the French part in World War II, with a dark and dramatic history of traffic both goods and people.

The train connection through this point has always been celebrated by both countries and claimed after its closure. At the moment, the train popularly known as the Canfranero runs only on the Spanish side, and it is quite an experience that starts in Zaragoza and ends in Canfranc, with a spectacular final stretch, especially in winter, when the landscape is snowy.

The area that is now the hotel lobby has protection, so its redesign and adaptation to the new use was a delicate process. Originally it was pink and yellow, but Ilmiodesign proposed to change these tones for a more contemporary and elegant palette. Manolo Yllera

The main building was a work by Fernando Ramírez de Dampierre. An elongated body of 241 meters in length with a style between industrial and French that mixes various influences. The Aragonese studio Ingennus was responsible for rehabilitating its facades, carpentry, platforms and perimeter canopy, leaving it ready for its transformation on the inside.

“The biggest challenge we faced was the conversion into a hotel of a one-of-a-kind industrial building, influenced by Parisian architecture from the second half of the 19th century. We have carried out a meticulous research work to recover, through references both in design, fabrics, details and experiences, the legacy and heritage of this iconic station, while we projected a hotel that would provide a sophisticated stay through a relaxed luxury”, explains Juan Manuel Gordillo, general director of construction and development of the Barceló group, manager of the establishment.

The Hotel Canfranc Estación is what is known as a “destination hotel”, accommodation located in a special place or offering a unique experience. In this case, both: because of the station’s history and its natural environment, but also, additionally, because of its design, projected by the Ilmiodesign studio.

The founders of the Ilmiodesign studio, Andrea Spada (right) and Michele Corbani, in one of the hotel lounges. Manolo Yllera

Led by Andrea Spada and Michele Corbani, Ilmiodesign is behind some of the most Instagrammable hotels in Spain. From the Tropicana, the Cubanito, the Romeo’s and the Paradiso in Ibiza to the Allegro Isora in Tenerife or the Barceló in Malaga. “We had already made other hotels for Barceló, but this was the first 5-star luxury hotel that we were commissioned for,” says Corbani. “It has been a tremendous challenge, because it had to be open in just over a year. But the site and its history were so special that we embarked”, says Spada.

“When we went to visit it for the first time, we were very clear that we had to do something along the lines of the twenties, mixed with its mountain location and with the context of having been a station. The design of the trains that crossed all of Europe at that time, such as the Orient Express, also served as an inspiration to us,” says Michele. And this is exactly what they have done, generating environments reminiscent of the twenties and certain airs of an Alpine hotel and a vintage long-distance train. Fabrics, textures and color palettes applied exuberantly in the lounges and social spaces, but with respect for the heritage legacy of protected areas, such as the lobby, while injecting contemporaneity.

Andrea is from Milan and Michele from Cremona. Industrial designer and architect respectively, they landed in Salamanca in 1999 with an Erasmus scholarship and later ended up working in Tomás Alía’s studio, until they set up Ilmiodesign in 2009. The name was quite a declaration of intent: “We came from doing a lot, but for others. In fact, with Tomás we had already made hotels. With this name we wanted to convey our Italian origin and also that, finally, we designed and signed it ourselves”, explains Spada. “We are a creative container in which everyone contributes and everything fits. We like to define ourselves as eclectic”, adds Corbani.

The building, with an elongated plan and innumerable doors and windows, is between industrial and French in style. It houses 104 rooms, a restaurant, a bar, a library, a spa, three lounges and a lobby. Manolo Yllera

If Ilmiodesign is known for something, it is for its eclectic style, which fits very well with the different architectural influences that the Canfranc station originally had. “There are those who believe that eclecticism is just mixing contrasting things. In that sense, in our designs there is always something that contrasts with something. But for us, within that contrast there must be harmony”, explains Corbani. This trait of his is very well appreciated both in the mixture of textures of the materials with which they choose to work on a project and in the color palettes. “We have dared with combinations that a priori might have seemed like they were going to be fatal. And yet, they have ended up being very interesting, like the one at the Paradiso hotel”, points out Corbani. And it was not only interesting: it set a trend that still lasts.