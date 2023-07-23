Ruffian: «It is the only day in which everyone has the same power»

The ERC candidate for Congress for Barcelona, ​​Gabriel Rufián, has called on citizens to participate in the elections and recalled that an election is “the only day in which everyone has the same power and the same ability to transform things”. «The day you have the same power as the one who exploits you, lies to you or reprisals you is the day you vote. Let everyone be aware that unfortunately this is the case,” Rufián added in statements to the media after voting at the Escola Rodoreda in Badalona (Barcelona). Thus, he has asked citizens to participate “in what has always been called the party of democracy, taking into account that, depending on what happens tonight, it will no longer be a party.”

efe