At first glance, in a journey Psychedelic with psilocybin one immerses oneself in a kind of trance: this substance, which is present in some hallucinogenic mushrooms, leads to an altered state of consciousness, with much greater sensitivity to the environment and the ability to experience visual alterations, synesthesia phenomena and even mystical experiences. The self dissolves, transcends the body and the spatiotemporal dimensions in which one is situated in the world are distorted.

All of this happens at the same time, in a time span of about four to six hours, which also opens the door to exploiting this journey for therapeutic purposes: this psychoactive substance is believed to have potential against some psychiatric disorders, such as resistant depression or addictions.

In the midst of a renaissance of psychedelic medicine, science has turned to studying what lies behind these unusual mental experiences that hallucinogens induce. A research published in Magazine Nature has taken a leap forward in understanding how the brain works in these circumstances and has described the brain changes that occur in a handful of healthy people during these trances. The study sheds light on a neurobiological explanation for these so-called trips and reveals that psilocybin alters a brain network involved in introspective thinking, such as daydreaming and remembering.

Researchers at Washington University in Saint Louis (United States) monitored the brain activity of seven healthy individuals who were given high doses of either psilocybin or methylphenidate—amphetamines indicated to treat attention deficit and hyperactivity. The idea of ​​comparing these two substances, the experts consulted explain, was to avoid suggestion and expectations: “In clinical trials with this type of substance, the person already has expectations that something is going to happen to them and if they don’t notice anything, the brain also reacts. Stimulants are given, such as methylphenidate, because they also produce an activation very similar to that of psilocybin, although it does not have psychedelic effects. This way, suggestion is avoided,” says Víctor Pérez, head of Psychiatry at Hospital del Mar in Barcelona. The doctor has not participated in this study, but he knows this compound well and has collaborated in Other research with psilocybin to treat depression.

To connect the subjective experiences of these trances with a neurobiological explanation, the researchers subjected all participants to neuroimaging tests before, during, and after taking them. “Today, we know a lot about the psychological and molecular or cellular effects of psilocybin. But we don’t know as much about what happens at the level that connects the two: the functional brain networks,” explained Joshua S. Sieger, first author of the study, in a statement.

The human brain is made up of 100 billion neurons connected to each other and arranged in intricate networks that synchronize their activity to construct thoughts, behaviors and emotions. The scientists’ analysis revealed that psilocybin massively altered functional connectivity — the communication between different brain areas — in the cortex and subcortex of the brain, causing changes much more acute than those generated by methylphenidate.

Specifically, the most profound changes were seen in the default mode network, a set of brain regions associated with automatisms, with the activities that occur when the mind is at rest. “It is an area related to the substratum of our identity, to our ego,” says Óscar Soto, psychiatrist and president of the Spanish Society of Psychedelic Medicine. This area is often altered in some psychiatric disorders.

The study found that during a psychedelic trip, the usual patterns of neuronal communication are disrupted across the brain. But the most acute changes are driven by a kind of desynchronization in the default mode network, between neurons that normally fire on each other. “After a person takes psilocybin, some of their brain networks dissolve, especially those involved in the perception of self, space, and time. The changes in connections to this network can last for weeks,” summarizes Petros P. Peridis, professor in the Department of Psychiatry at New York University, in an attached analysis in Nature.

Furthermore, changes in neuronal communication throughout the brain were correlated with the intensity of the subjective psychedelic experience. “Psilocybin is capable of inducing changes in the synchrony of the default network and this desynchronization is associated with the psychedelic effect, because when you don’t have these effects, you don’t see changes in the network,” explains the psychiatrist from Hospital del Mar.

Pérez argues that, although this study was done with healthy participants and the brain network of people with a mental health disorder is affected and the effect will not be the same, the data from this study are the “model that most closely approximates what happens in the neural network of a patient.” The authors see changes in the default neural network: it is activated when you give psilocybin and it is activated differently when they receive methylphenidate. “And this is related to the psychedelic effect that the patient has, such as hallucinations, changes in the feeling of being, mystical ideas or the dissociative effect, in which the self merges with the environment. And then they see that a few weeks later, these changes persist in the hippocampus,” he explains.

In the days after psilocybin was administered, most brain networks returned to normal, but the changes caused by the psychoactive substance persisted in the connections between the default mode network and the anterior hippocampus, an area involved in emotions and memory. This area stores memories associated with emotions and is one of the few brain areas where new neurons are formed. “At first there is a massive effect, and when it wears off, a punctual effect remains. And that is exactly what one would want to see in a potential drug. You wouldn’t want people’s brain networks to be shut down for days, but you wouldn’t want everything to go back to the way it was immediately either. You want an effect that lasts long enough to make a difference,” reflected Nico UF Dosenbach, professor of neurology and co-author of the study, in a statement.

Persistent changes

The researchers found that in the hippocampus, the changes were maintained and new neurons were generated; a key finding, according to Pérez: “There is a central point of change in the hippocampus, which is an area where, in depressed patients, neurogenesis atrophies and disappears. In fact, drugs against depression activate this formation of neurons in the hippocampus and prevent it from atrophying. It is very suggestive to think that psilocybin is related to this neurogenesis.” [detectada en el estudio]”.

For Soto, who was not involved in this research, the study “reinforces the theoretical paradigm” on which the potential of this psychedelic was based. “And the fact that the changes persist in the long term is very relevant because with specific administrations, we achieve persistent changes,” says the psychiatrist, who works at the Parc Sanitari Sant Joan de Déu.

Along the same lines, Petridis believes that the finding has “clinical implications because it suggests that psilocybin could make connections in the brain more malleable.” And he goes on to say: “This could be beneficial for people who experience rigid patterns of maladaptive thinking and behavior. For example, it is conceivable that this malleability could be used to give people with addiction a new perspective on their relationship with substances, or perhaps help people with depression escape their ruminations.” In resistant depression, There are studies which confirm its benefits – even Australia already allows its administration in these contexts – but Soto also points out that its use is already being explored in addictions (such as smoking, alcohol or gambling), anorexia and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

