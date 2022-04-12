Home page World

If you want to protect yourself and others from Covid-19, the booster offers the best protection. Scientists from Geneva have now published a study on this.

Munich – According to the current state of science, vaccinated people suffer less often from long-term health consequences after corona disease. And only those who have been vaccinated have boosted antibodies against different variants of the virus after an omicron infection. However, vaccination protection goes even further: Vaccinated people with breakthrough infections are less contagious than non-vaccinated people. This is shown by a comprehensive analysis by virologists from the University of Geneva, which is now in the specialist magazine Nature Medicine has been published.

However, in the case of infections with Omikron, three doses of vaccine are needed to protect others. The results clearly showed that the vaccination not only reliably prevents severe courses, but also curbs the spread of the virus in the population, the authors of the study, the virologist Isabella Eckerle and the virologist Benjamin Meyer, are quoted as saying.

Covid-19: Booster vaccination protects, especially with regard to omicron

The research team has collected samples from 565 vaccinated and unvaccinated people with a Sars-CoV-2 infection and mild symptoms from April 2020, shortly after the start of the pandemic, until February 19, 2022. The team analyzed the viral load in the first five days after the onset of symptoms and documented the virus variants responsible.

The evaluation of the data once again showed the importance of the booster vaccination, especially with regard to Omicron: those who had been vaccinated twice with a breakthrough infection had a similarly high viral load as those who had not been vaccinated. According to the study, on the other hand, the number of infectious particles in the nasopharynx was around five times lower in people with booster protection.

Covid-19: Those who have been vaccinated twice push back the delta variant of the virus more quickly

The team also looked at infectious particle counts in symptomatic disease using the Delta variant. Those who had already been vaccinated twice had a virus quantity in the nose and throat area that was reduced to one-fifth compared to those who had not been vaccinated. This means these are less contagious. In addition, the bodies of those who were vaccinated twice were able to suppress the virus more quickly within the five days observed, the researchers continue.

It is striking that doubly vaccinated people with delta infection had a higher number of infectious particles than those infected with omicron, although omicron is more contagious than delta, the researchers at Mirror online quoted.

Covid-19: Omicron takes a different route into the cell than the Delta variant

In addition, the researchers observed that the high transmissibility of omicron is not caused by a higher number of infectious particles in vaccinees. According to the research team, one reason for this could be that omicron penetrates cells in a different way than the Delta virus variant. However, it is also conceivable that the peak of virus multiplication in omicron infections is reached quite early. And above all, Omikron uses its ability to circumvent the protection against infection after a vaccination or infection more effectively than the Delta variant.

As an important result of the study, the researchers state that vaccinations have a positive effect – in addition to individual protection against serious illnesses – and in this context they also emphasize the importance of booster vaccinations. However, you do not yet see any precise evidence of the viral load at which an infected person can infect another person. According to the researchers, this also depends on many external influences such as the duration and proximity of the contact.

Immunologists have recently repeatedly emphasized that healthy adults with three vaccine doses are very well protected against severe Covid 19 disease courses. It is still unclear how long the protection against serious illness lasts after three doses of the vaccine. The standing vaccination committee Stiko recommends a booster vaccination after six months for everyone over the age of 18.