Microsoft has alerted a ‘phishing’ campaign directed against the organizations of the hotel and travel industry that supplants the Booking platform to steal credentials and make financial fraud.

Phishing ‘attack uses the clickfix technique (Something like click to solve), that is, it takes advantage of the human tendency to solve the problems that arise, in this case, when communication through S is communicatedElectronic emails from booking.

In the mails it is notified of The lack of information about a certain reservation, of the complaints of a client or the need to verify the account on the platform; All of them ploy to get the attention of the victim and Get clicking on a link that downloads a ‘malware’, Download a file or enter your access credentials.

The objectives seem to be people working in organizations in the hotel and travel sector and that they are in contact with booking, throughout Europe, but also in North America, Oceania, South and Southeast Asia, as indicated by Microsoft in their official blog.

As identified, behind this campaign is the Storm-1865 group, dedicated to the distribution of ‘phishing’ for the theft of payment data and making fraudulent charges.