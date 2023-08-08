Home page World

From: Michelle Mantey

A new study shows ticks can travel distances even though they can’t jump with their legs. A special phenomenon helps them in this.

Kassel – The Risk areas for ticks are spreading further north. Therefore, it is to take certain protective measuresto protect against a bite. Because the tick bite is not harmless: They can transmit diseases such as Lyme disease. Symptoms of paralysis, nerve pain or meningitis can be the result. Many therefore avoid tall grass and bushes so that the small animals cannot cling to human skin.

For a long time there was the now debunked myth that ticks just jump from trees. But a research team from University of Bristol found that while ticks don’t jump, they are attracted by electrostatic attraction. This allows them to reach their host even when their legs are not touching him directly. In doing so, they overcome a distance that is many times greater than their own body.

Ticks can’t jump, but research from the University of Bristol showed that they can be attracted to static electricity. (symbol image) © blickwinkel/IMAGO

Research shows ticks “jump” onto their host through electrostatic attraction

People and animals can become electrostatically charged, which is particularly evident when the hair literally stands on end due to friction. According to the research team, animals can build up such a high voltage by rubbing on grass, which is sometimes higher than that from the socket. Initial studies using rabbit fur showed ticks being dragged several centimeters through the air.

The researchers therefore assume that mites, fleas or lice may also reach the animal through electrostatic attraction. With this knowledge, new protective measures can now be explored that prevent attraction. Until then, the following measures still apply to protect against ticks:

long clothes

Closed shoes

trouser legs in the socks put

in the put use of anti-tick sprays on skin and clothing

on skin and clothing Source: Robert Koch Institute

Ticks that “jump” at you should be removed as soon as possible

After a walk outdoors, the body should be thoroughly checked for ticks. According to the RKI, they are often found in hidden places, such as the hairline, ears or armpits. They may also have bitten themselves on the navel or genital area. Once the tick is discovered, it should be removed as soon as possible to avoid contagion. Recently, researchers found the first Detection of Alongshan virus (ALSV) from China through transmission of ticks in Germany.

Using tweezers or a special tick removal tool, the tick can be pulled straight up and out. A turning movement should be avoided. Loud pharmacy magazine the aid should be applied to the skin as far as possible. If tweezers or pliers are not available, the tick can also be carefully removed with your fingernail. It is important to pull the tick out with the head. This must not get stuck in the skin.

The puncture site is then disinfected. A red spot may still be visible for up to a week. If you are unsure or if you experience flu-like symptoms, you should consult a doctor. (mom)