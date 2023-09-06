the saga of dragonball has proven to be an endless source of inspiration and devotion to fans of all ages around the world. As time progresses, their popularity continues to grow, and talented artists like @elitenappa1 continue to contribute their creativity to this cultural phenomenon.

Currently, dragonball It remains an anime and manga series that arouses passions and passionate debates. Fans not only enjoy epic battles and character evolution, but also explore alternative ideas and possibilities within the universe. dragonball. It is in this context that artists like @elitenappa1 They have found their niche.

This particular artist has recently shared his vision for evil depictions of iconic characters from dragonballas Goku and Milk. These artistic reinterpretations spark the imagination and raise intriguing questions about what the world of dragonball if heroes became villains. This type of creativity allows fans to explore new aspects of the story and the characters they love, and sparks passionate conversations on social media.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: I liked this drawing so much that I went to see the artist’s profile, and then I didn’t like his work so much anymore.