Independiente Santa Fe and Once Caldas sleep this Saturday at the top of the standings, after winning their match corresponding to the second date of the BetPlay League 2024-II. The day continues this Sunday, with three matches.

According to the criteria of

At the Parque Estadio Sur, the team led by Pablo Peirano obtained its second victory of the championship, defeating Envigado 0-1, with a goal by Uruguayan Agustín Rodríguez, in the 45+1 minute, after a cross by Elvis Perlaza.

The victory strengthens Santa Fe’s lead in the reclassification, while Envigado is once again in the relegation zone.

For its part, Once Caldas beat Águilas Doradas 1-0 at home. The goal was scored by Michael Barrios, in the 53rd minute, when he headed in a cross from Juan Pablo Patiño.

Results of the second round of the BetPlay League 2024-2

Envigado 0-1 Santa Fe

Once Caldas 1-0 Golden Eagles

Sunday

Millionaires vs. Bucaramanga (3:30 pm)

National vs. America (5:45 p.m.)

Junior vs. Boyaca Chicó (8 pm)

Monday

Cali vs. Alianza (6 pm)

Pereira vs. Medellin (8 pm)

Tuesday

Patriots vs. Fortaleza (4 pm)

Equity vs. Jaguars (6:10 pm)

Tolima vs. Pasto (8:20 pm)

BetPlay League standings

SPORTS

More Sports News