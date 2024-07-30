EITHERnce Caldas is the leader of the BetPlay League 2024-2 with a perfect campaign, three wins in the same number of games, while Deportivo Cali suffered a painful defeat that brings them closer to the relegation zone again.

Two matches were played this Monday. Deportivo Pasto achieved its first victory of the second half, defeating Deportivo Pereira 2-0 at the Libertad stadium. Diego Chávez and Kevin Londoño scored the goals.

At the Olaya Herrera stadium, Fortaleza beat Deportivo Cali 2-1 and moved up to third place in the table. Sebastián Navarro and Daniel Rivera scored the goals for the team led by Sebastián Oliveros. The discount was scored by Fredy Montero, from a penalty.

On Sunday, champion Atlético Bucaramanga drew 0-0 against Jaguares at the Américo Montanini stadium, while Alianza left Millonarios in crisis by beating them 2-1 in Valledupar. Coach Alberto Gamero was put in question.

The third round began on Saturday with Once Caldas winning 2-0 against Atlético Nacional. That same day, Santa Fe lost 0-1 at home against La Equidad and Medellín and Junior drew 0-0.

The date continues this Tuesday, with the debut of Águilas Doradas in their new home, the Arturo Cumplido Sierra stadium, in Sincelejo, receiving Patriotas de Boyacá. And that same day, an advanced match of the 9th date will be played, between Atlético Nacional and La Equidad.

Results of the third round of the League

Once Caldas 2-0 National

Santa Fe 0-1 La Equidad

Medellin 0-0 Junior

Bucaramanga 0-0 Jaguares

Alliance 2-1 Millionaires

Pasto 2-0 Pereira

Fortaleza 2-1 Cali

Golden Eagles vs. Patriots (Tuesday, 6 pm)

America vs. Tolima (postponed)

Boyacá Chicó vs. Envigado (postponed)

BetPlay League 2024-2 standings

