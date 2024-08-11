TOAtlético Nacional is the new leader of the BetPlay League, thanks to its victory against Patriotas in Medellín, andOn a day in which Deportes Tolima surprised by beating one of the teams that works best on defense in Colombian football, Alexis García’s La Equidad.

Pablo Repetto’s team won 3-1. Dairon Asprilla scored his first double in his return to the green of Antioquia and Alfredo Morelos made his debut in the championship’s scoring charts. Johan Perea scored the goal for Patriotas.

In the second half, Deportes Tolima made La Equidad look very bad and beat them 5-1. Goalkeeper Washington Ortega prevented at least four more goals. Juan Pablo Nieto scored twice and Junior Hernández, Paraguayan Gustavo Adrián Ramírez and Kevin Pérez also scored. Jhon Palacios scored, but was later sent off.

In the back game, in Tunja, Boyacá Chicó once again put Deportivo Cali in trouble in the relegation table, by winning after six consecutive defeats. They won 1-0.

The only goal of the match was scored by full-back Jonathan Herrera, in the 44th minute, with a shot from medium distance that surprised goalkeeper Gastón Guruceaga.

Results of the fifth round of the League

National 3-1 Patriots

Tolima 5-1 Equity

Boyaca Chicó 1-0 Cali

Once Caldas vs. Bucaramanga (Sunday, 5:45 pm)

Alianza vs. Envigado (Sunday, 8 pm)

Strength vs. Pereira (Monday, 8 pm)

Golden Eagles vs. Jaguares (Tuesday, 7:30 pm)

Postponed

Pasto vs. Junior

Santa Fe vs. Medellin

America vs. Millionaires

League standings

