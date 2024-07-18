TOAtlético Nacional started the second half of 2024 well, in a tournament in which it made a large investment to revive its laurels. The team led by Uruguayan Pablo Repetto began the BetPlay League with a win as a visitor against Alianza in Valledupar (0-2).

According to the criteria of

The great figure of the match was midfielder Edwin Cardona, who returned to the club of his loves after his time at América de Cali. He scored both goals for his team. The first, at the sixth minute, with a free kick. And the second, at 78, with a shot from outside the area in which goalkeeper Pier Luigi Grazziani was seriously compromised.

Edwin Cardona’s statistics against Alianza Photo:Sofascore Share

On goal difference, Nacional shares the lead in the championship with Deportivo Pereira, who defeated Deportivo Cali 0-2 on Tuesday, with two headed goals, one by Carlos Darwin Quintero and another by Fáber Gil. The result leaves Hernán Torres’ team in a very bad position in the relegation table.

Statistics of Harold Santiago Mosquera against Deportivo Pasto Photo:Sofascore Share

The BetPlay 2024-I League began on Monday, with Once Caldas winning 0-1 against Boyacá Chicó in Tunja, with a goal by Mateo García. On Tuesday, Envigado beat Equidad 2-1 and América beat Águilas Doradas 1-2 in Rionegro.

Results of the first round of the BetPlay League

Boyaca Chicó 0-1 Once Caldas

Envigado 2-1 Equity

Golden Eagles 1-2 America

Cali 0-2 Pereira

Santa Fe 2-1 Pasto

Alliance 0-2 National

Thursday

Bucaramanga vs. Junior (6 pm)

Medellin vs. Millonarios (8:10 pm)

Friday

Jaguars vs. Patriots (5 pm)

Fortaleza vs. Tolima (7:30 pm)

League standings

SPORTS

More Sports News