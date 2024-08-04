Fortaleza assumed the leadership of the BetPlay League 2024-2 this Saturday, when three matches of the fourth round of the championship were played. The team led by Sebastián Oliveros won as a visitor at the Parque Estadio Sur in Envigado.

The Bogota team won 0-1, thanks to a header by Hayen Santiago Palacios in the 64th minute, after a cross by Nicolás Rodríguez. With this victory, Sebastián Oliveros’ team reached ten points.

In that match, Dorlan Pabón reappeared in Colombian football and played again with the Envigado shirt after 14 years.

Later, La Equidad and Once Caldas tied 1-1 at the Olaya Herrera stadium and also reached 10 points, but Fortaleza is ahead on goal difference. Kevin Riascos gave the home team the lead and Michael Barrios equalised for the visitor.

Also this Saturday, Jaguares and Pasto tied without goals at the Jaraguay stadium. Those from Montería are still unable to get out of the relegation zone.

The match began on Friday, with Millonarios’ 1-0 victory over Tolima, with a header from Andrés Llinás. In that match, Radamel Falcao García suffered a fracture in his right hand that will keep him off the field for several weeks.

Results of the fourth round of the League

Millionaires 1-0 Tolima

Envigado 0-1 Fortaleza

Jaguares 0-0 Pasto

Equity 1-1 Once Caldas

Patriots vs. America (Sunday, 3:30 pm)

Junior vs. Alianza (Sunday, 5:45 pm)

Cali vs. Medellin (Sunday, 7:50 pm)

National vs. Golden Eagles (Monday, 8 p.m.)

Pereira vs. Boyaca Chicó (Tuesday, 8 pm)

Bucaramanga vs. Santa Fe (Wednesday, 8 pm)

