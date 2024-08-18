The BetPlay League 2024-2 calendar continues to be disrupted by the U-20 Women’s World Cup and several holidays. In the midst of this scenario, Once Caldas regained the lead of the championship this Saturday, without playing, due to Fortaleza’s defeat.

According to the criteria of

The team led by Sebastián Oliveros lost this Saturday 2-1 against Junior de Barranquilla, who presented a mixed roster thinking about the Copa Libertadores match against Colo Colo, which will be played on Tuesday at the Roberto Meléndez stadium.

Carlos Bacca, from the penalty spot, and Venezuelan Luis ‘Cariaco’ González scored Junior’s goals. Santiago Córdoba scored for Fortaleza.

Also this Saturday, La Equidad lost the option of reaching the 13 points that the top three in the table, Once Caldas, Fortaleza and Nacional, have. Hit by the 5-1 defeat against Tolima in the last match, Alexis García’s team did not have a good performance and did not go beyond a draw against Águilas Doradas, in Olaya (0-0).

Equidad and Águilas Doradas tied 0-0 at the Olaya Herrera stadium. Photo:Nestor Gomez. THE TIME Share

For the same reason, the Atanasio Girardot stadium was opened for the Women’s Youth World Cup, and Medellín moved its match against Boyacá Chicó forward to July 31. That day, they won 1-0, with a goal from Brazilian Marcus Vinicius.

The Chess team will host Envigado this Sunday, but that game is on the third date. That game will be key for the relegation table, in which both teams are very compromised.

Results of the sixth round of the League

Millonarios 1-2 Nacional (played on July 24)

Medellin 1-0 Boyaca Chicó (played on July 31)

Junior 2-1 Fortaleza

Equity 0-0 Golden Eagles

Sunday

Bucaramanga vs. America (5:15 pm)

Monday

Patriots vs. Once Caldas (4 pm)

Jaguars vs. Tolima (6:15 pm)

Tuesday

Cali vs. Santa Fe (8 pm)

Postponed

Pereira vs. Alliance

Envigado vs. Pasto

League standings

SPORTS

More Sports News