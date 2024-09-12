América de Cali beat Deportes Tolima 1-0 this Wednesday, in a weak match with which the vinotinto y oro caught up with the calendar and with which those led by Jorge ‘Polilla’ da Silva fell behind in one of the three games they had pending in the BetPlay League 2024-II. The match corresponds to the third day.

According to the criteria of

América still has two games left to play: the fifth matchday, against Millonarios at home, and the eighth matchday, away against La Equidad, at the Metropolitano de Techo stadium.

Despite the victory, it was not a good performance for América, who had many problems in the first half and only began to feel more at ease after the goal that gave them the lead.

America de Cali vs. Sports Tolima Photo:@AmericaDeCali Share

The goal that gave America the victory (although America played in white at the Bello Horizonte stadium in Villavicencio) was scored by striker Cristian Barrios, in the 32nd minute, who defined with class after goalkeeper William Cuesta came out, after a great pass from Harold Rivera.

The second half was very weak, with practically no scoring chances, in which América managed to maintain its lead despite losing two players to injury, Yerson Candelo and Barrios, the latter at the end of the match.

Another postponed match will be played this Thursday, this time corresponding to the sixth round: Deportivo Pereira will host Alianza at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.

BetPlay League 2024-2 Standings

SPORTS