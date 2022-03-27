While the main club tournaments in the world are on break for the Fifa date, the BetPlay I-2022 League continues on its way.

This Saturday, March 26, the first four matches of date 13 were held, which will end next Wednesday with the match between Millonarios and Junior, in Bogotá.

This is how the BetPlay League goes

Betplay League teams.

The Saturday session began with the victory of Atlético Bucaramanga vs. Cordoba Jaguars. The leopard team won 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Dayro Moreno, who at 36 is still synonymous with goalscoring in Colombian professional football. In the 84th minute, Andrés Renteria, former Atlético Nacional, among others, missed another shot from the white spot that could have equalized for the Montería team.

(Be sure to read: Colombia National Team: President Iván Duque analyzes the qualifiers for Qatar).

At the Polideportivo Sur de Envigado, the orange team received Once Caldas in a game that delivered much more than it promised on paper. Envigado went ahead at minute 39 with a goal from Diego Moreno. Later, the young Marcelino Carreazo was expelled for a blow to the face of the Paraguayan Báez. In minute 84, Mender García received the second yellow card and certified the second white expulsion. Despite being down to nine men, Once Caldas tied at 90+1 thanks to a penalty kick made effective by Ayron del Valle. 1-1 ended the game.

Unión Magdalena, after more than a month, won again in the BetPlay League. His victim was Águilas Doradas, a club he defeated 2-1. The goals of the banana cyclone were the work of Fabián Cantillo and José Lloreda. Jhonatan Agudelo discounted for Águilas.

(Also: Christian Eriksen scored a goal with Denmark nine months after the heart attack: video).

In the last game of the day, Deportivo Pereira and Independiente Medellín shared the honors and tied at one goal. The great figure of the commitment was Carlos Ramírez, the defender of the Matecaña team, who scored the goal for his team and had an outstanding participation in the last line.

The leaderboard

With more than half a date to play, this is how the standings go.

1. Millionaires 26 points.

2. National Athletic 24 points.

3. Sports Tolima 23 points.

4. Deportivo Independiente Medellin 22 points.

5. Once Caldas 21 points.

6. Envigado 20 points.

7. Independent Santa Fe 19 points.

8. Junior 19 points.

9. Atletico Bucaramanga 18 points.

10. Equity 17 points.

11. Oil Alliance 16 points.

12. Cortuluá 16 points.

13. Jaguares de Córdoba 16 points.

14. America de Cali 15 points.

15. Deportivo Pereira 15 points.

16. Golden Eagles 15 points.

17. Patriots 12 points.

18. Deportivo Pasto 10 points.

19. Union Magdalena 9 points.

20. Deportivo Cali 8 points.

(We recommend: Colombia National Team: its possible rivals if it reaches the playoffs).

the rest of the date

Sunday March 27



Deportivo Cali vs. Cortuluá

Time: 3:10 PM

Oil Alliance vs. patriots

Time: 5:15 PM

Sports Tolima vs. America of Cali

Time: 7:30 PM

Monday March 28



Deportivo Pasto vs. Equity

Time: 5:30 PM

Athletic National vs. Independent Santa Fe

Time: 7:35 PM

Wednesday, March 30

​

millionaires vs. Junior

Time: 8:00 PM

SPORTS