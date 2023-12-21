Just eight days after meeting the champion of the second semester in 2023, Dimayor drew the first date of the championship. The BetPlay 2024-I League will have the great news that in this next semester 19 dates will be played, confirming the non-dispute of the classic dates.

The news of this draw is the presence of the returns of Fortaleza and Patriotas to the League, after both teams achieved promotion in 2023.

Likewise, it was confirmed how the first date of the BetPlay League will be played, which will begin on January 20.

This is how the first date of the League will be played

Tolima vs. Strength

Pereira vs. Cali

America vs. Golden Eagles

Once Caldas vs. Boyacá Chicó

Junior vs Bucaramanga

Patriots vs. Jaguars

National vs Oil Alliance

Pasto vs Santa Fe

Equity vs Envigado

Millionaires vs. Medellin

