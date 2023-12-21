You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Junior from Barranquilla, current League champion, will debut with Bucaramanga.
Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO
Junior from Barranquilla, current League champion, will debut with Bucaramanga.

Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO
After the draw, the matches for the first date of the I 2024 tournament were defined.
Just eight days after meeting the champion of the second semester in 2023, Dimayor drew the first date of the championship. The BetPlay 2024-I League will have the great news that in this next semester 19 dates will be played, confirming the non-dispute of the classic dates.
The news of this draw is the presence of the returns of Fortaleza and Patriotas to the League, after both teams achieved promotion in 2023.
Likewise, it was confirmed how the first date of the BetPlay League will be played, which will begin on January 20.
This is how the first date of the League will be played
Tolima vs. Strength
Pereira vs. Cali
America vs. Golden Eagles
Once Caldas vs. Boyacá Chicó
Junior vs Bucaramanga
Patriots vs. Jaguars
National vs Oil Alliance
Pasto vs Santa Fe
Equity vs Envigado
Millionaires vs. Medellin
News in development…
