One of the things that creates the most expectation around the clubs in the preparations for the new seasons is always what the kits of the different teams will be like.
Today, from 90min, we bring you our picks for the best kits for the 2023/24 season for the different teams.
Newcastle will wear a stylish kit for next season with the classic black and white horizontal stripes. This outfit is inspired by the 80s.
Manchester United has already unveiled its new kit for next season. It stands out for the illustrations of roses on the shirt, alluding to the characteristic red of the red devils.
Valencia presents a shirt for the next season by PUMA and it does so as a tribute to the Mediterranean lifestyle.
Cádiz hand in hand with Macron have released three shirts for next season that are candidates to be the best kits in LaLiga. The first is with the club’s colors, blue and yellow, with details on the men where the Macron logo can be seen, inspired by the times of Mágico González. The second is a black kit with golden details and the print where the club’s shield appears in relief. The third winks at the province of Cádiz. Macron plated.
It remains faithful to the traditional combination of red and white colors with the central stripe. It is still an elegant kit in which the shield will be in the center of the shirt as it was in the 70s.
Precious shirt that AS Roma has presented for the season that is about to begin. Simple but elegant. La Loba is once again dressed by Adidas and in what better way than with a design like this.
