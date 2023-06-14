This is how the B final will be played in Colombia: day and time of the round-trip matches

Llaneros achieved this Sunday the classification to the end of the semester in the Ascent Tournamentby defeating Deportes Quindío 2-0 at the Bello Horizonte Rey Pelé stadium, in Villavicencio.

As it happened eight days ago in Techo, Neider Ospina was the hero of the team led by Jersson González, scoring the two goals, in minutes 33 and 86.

And, after that triumph, Dimayor announced the date and time of the final matches, against Patriotas.

Day, time and where to see the final of the B

Patriotas beat Valledupar 2-0 and qualified for the B semi-annual final.

The Dimayor reported this Monday that the first duel, between Patriotas de Boyacá and Llaneros, will be this Sunday, June 18, at 6 pm

The second leg will be on Friday, June 23, at 8 p.m., in Villavicencio.

Both games go for Win+.

