My hero academia It is one of the most popular series today. Not only in Japan, but in the world. It is one of the few franchises, like One-Punch Man, which handles the concept of comic-style superheroes in manga and anime.

Perhaps that is what has caught the attention of many fans outside the country of the Rising Sun. It is an approach that mangaka Kohei Horikoshi, its creator, has handled it very well. Its success reaffirms it.

The Avengers are at the peak of their popularity

On the other side we have the Avengers, one of the main teams created by the legendary publisher Marvel comics. A decade ago and before the premiere of Hombre de Hierro, only the fans appreciated them.

They are now a multi-million dollar franchise. All thanks to Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his films are among the highest grossing of today. It is difficult for anyone to forget names like those of the Captain America Y Hulk.

When you conceived My hero academia, Horikoshi he had many influences to make his series. Among them the characters created by Marvel, What Spider-man.

In the past, his work has collaborated with Disney Y Marvel studios to promote the Avengers. Especially his movies, like Avengers: Infinity War. It is to be imagined that this motivated an artist, Whyt Manga, also know as Odunze Whyte Oguguo, to create an illustration of these superheroes.

Imagining superheroes in My Hero Academia

Only drawn in the style of Horikoshi. We can appreciate Tony Stark/Hombre de Hierro, Ant-Man, Thor, Hulk And several more. At the top, on the left side, appears Thanos, and the law, All might.

Only not as he is now, but in his youth, imagining that he is part of the Avengers. Although this could be a reference to the manga of Deadpool, where he Peace symbol face the Mad titan. It was there that he showed his great strength.

Will there ever be a crossover animated of the Avengers Y My hero academia? It is a mystery, but anything could happen. It is likely that if things were handled at the level of Marvel – and not so much of Disney – things would go.

But of course Kohei Horikoshi should be involved. An OVA would be something more appropriate, rather than multiple episodes. At least thanks to Whyt Manga we have an idea of ​​what such an idea might look like.

