Atlético de Madrid, one of the most prominent teams in La Liga, is proud to have great international representation in several national teams. Today we will talk to you about how the Colchoneros players have fared with their respective teams.
The Colchoneros goalkeeper had to defend the Slovenia goal in the matches for the qualification for Euro 2024, losing against Denmark and winning against Kazakhstan. Oblak’s men have earned a ticket to Germany 2024.
For more news about La Liga
The Turkish center back of Atlético de Madrid received the call from his national team for this national team break and although he had an inconsequential step in this period, playing a total of 0 minutes, the Turkish team has its place guaranteed in the next Euro Cup
Savic was present in Montenegro’s match against the Hungarian team. The Montenegrins did not achieve the victory that deprives them of being present at Euro 2024.
The Little Prince was in the two qualifying matches for Germany 2024, playing all 90 minutes in the overwhelming victory against Gibraltar by 14 goals to zero and in the 2-2 draw against Greece. The Gauls already have a ticket for the Euro
Luis de la Fuente’s team qualified for Euro 2024. In these two international commitments, one of the news is the official debut of Rodrigo Riquelme with the senior team, who although he did not participate as a starter, had minutes in both games. In Morata’s case, he only played in the game against Georgia.
In the case of the Argentines, they played matches seeking qualification for the 2026 World Cup. The two Argentines from Atlético de Madrid participated in the defeat against Uruguay and the victory against Brazil. After the break, Argentina is ranked first in the group.
#Atlético #Madrid #players #fared #national #team #break