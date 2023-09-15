Earlier this year, a Lebanese art collector was charged with money laundering and violating terrorism-related sanctions, in a U.S. indictment that focused attention on the alleged beneficiary of some of his activities: the militant group Hezbollah.

Nazem Ahmad, the collector, had been identified by U.S. authorities as a major financier of Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based group that the U.S. government has designated as a terrorist organization. The indictment, filed in April, accused Ahmad of evading US sanctions imposed on him in 2019 by using a business network to hide millions of dollars in art and diamond transactions. Eight other people were also charged.

The accusation generated headlines around the world. But less has been said about the extent to which he detailed how the art market, according to the US government, had played an important role in Ahmad’s plan.

More than a dozen galleries and artists had been complicit in what investigators called Ahmad’s evasive tactics, the indictment claimed. Although the galleries or artists were not accused of wrongdoing or knowingly aiding Ahmad, the indictment described the art market as a ready vehicle for money laundering and sanctions evasion.

For example, more than a year after Ahmad was identified as a Hezbollah financial resource and business with him or entities he controlled was banned, a New York artist agreed, apparently inadvertently, to sell him artwork, according to the accusation. The government said Ahmad asked the artist, who is not named in the indictment, not to mention his name to the artist’s gallery because he preferred to remain anonymous. In 2021, the gallery, also unnamed, sold six of that artist’s works to a “Sierra Leone-based entity” described by investigators as a front for Ahmad, according to the indictment.

U.S. officials have said Ahmad used his art to convert and protect profits from his diamond trade, a source of financing for Hezbollah.

“Since 2012, Nazem Said Ahmad has acquired more than $54 million worth of artwork from major auction houses, galleries and exhibitions, or even directly from artists’ studios, often concealing his actual ownership by having invoices issued. officers using front companies, family members or business partners as the owners,” the indictment says.

U.S. regulators have long complained that art transactions are conducted in such secrecy that the market has become ripe for money laundering and tax evasion.

Art dealers and auction houses argue that threats have been exaggerated and abuses few. Some auction houses say they have programs to ensure a firm understanding of the customers underlying transactions. Other galleries and individual artists, often smaller, say it is unreasonable to expect them to conduct extensive background checks on clients, especially if they have taken steps to conceal their identity.

So far, the US government has refrained from adopting regulations like those recently enacted in Europe that require art dealers to verify not only the identities of their clients but also the sources of their wealth.

When Ahmad was subpoenaed, the Government issued a press release and his name and the names of companies he was known to trade with were published in a database of sanctioned individuals.

Ahmad remains a fugitive outside the United States, authorities have said.

Wyatt Mills, a California-based artist referred to but not facing charges in the indictment, said he had no idea Ahmad was under sanctions or accused of being affiliated with Hezbollah when he sold four works to him in 2021. He added that artists are even less equipped than auction houses or galleries to carry out the due diligence that some now expect of them.

“My job is not to do a criminal background check on anyone who buys a painting,” he said. “They definitely don’t teach you this stuff in art school.”

By: JULIA HALPERIN and GRAHAM BOWLEY