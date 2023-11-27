The regular season of the Apertura 2023 tournament officially ends; first time that the play-in was played to define seventh and eighth place. This competition system generated displeasure among fans, as they considered that too much reward was being given to the teams that did not do things well throughout the championship.
However, in the end the best eight were those who entered the league: America, Striped, Tigers, Cougars, Chivas, Puebla, Atlético San Luis and Lion. The latter suffered more in their match against Santos Laguna, which finished ninth overall and was close to taking everything to a penalty shootout.
América finished the tournament as the absolute leader of the championship, while Fiera del León entered as eighth. The first leg is expected to take place next Wednesday, November 29, at the León Stadium, and the second leg on Saturday, December 2, at the Azteca stadium.
Rayados, in a tournament plagued by injuries, found a way to finish second overall, while Atlético San Luis, who had started very well and fell in the last few days, came in seventh, thanks to the play-in.
Tigres closed the Apertura 2023 as third overall, with thirty points. Puebla finished sixth, becoming, to the surprise of many, one of the six teams that went directly to the quarterfinals.
Pumas beat Chivas 1-0 on the last day of the Apertura 2023 tournament, and this caused the university students to finish fourth overall, while Chivas came in fifth place. This, consequently, gives the Pumas the regulatory advantage, since a tie on aggregate would put them in the semifinals.
