Five years have passed since NieR: Automata came into our hands, and captivated millions of players with its harrowing story. Now, to celebrate this anniversary, Yoko Taro and Square Enix are planning to hold a special presentation later this month.in order to talk about this title, and make a special announcement.

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of NieR: Automata, next February 23, 2022 a special presentation will be held on the Niconico channel. Here, Yosuke Saito, producer of the series, Takahisa Taura, senior designer, Keiichi Okabe, composer of the franchise, and the iconic Yoko Taro, creative director, will have the opportunity to make a special announcement related to this title.

Although in the past, Taro had mentioned that the NieR series had come to an end, It has been speculated that the announcement that we would see in this special presentation would be an anime of Automaton. Although at the moment there is no official information, this assumption is supported by the existence of an internet domain that points to this adaptation.

At the moment we can only wait until next February 23, 2022 so that our doubts are clarified. You will enjoy the presentation here. On related topics, a new Yoko Taro game is coming next week.

Editor’s Note:

an anime of NieR: Automata It sounds like a great idea. The adventures of 2B and 9S are very interesting, and making an adaptation of this type allows some points in the story to be expanded, and seeing completely new content is not ruled out.

Via: Niconico