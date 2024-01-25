Turin – The mountains around Sestriere they are snow-covered, but only superficially. It is difficult to imagine a North Pole scenario, but that is what the 2nd tactical group of the Alpini regiment has simulated in recent days, closing the “Winter Resolve” exercise, the first of three consecutive events that give life to “Volpe Bianca”, the system of mountain war exercises in winter. Nothing new, if we consider the body that trains on these peaks. But for a few years now the Italian army has also started working to make war scenarios as suitable as possible for the Arctic.

It's called “winterization”, the specific training process for Italian troops for war in the Arctic. A hypothesis that is gaining ground due to the acute friction with Russia, and which in recent days has already been raised several times by the commanders of the Nordic armed forces. Above all, the voice of Eirik Kristoffersen, head of the Norwegian armed forces, was heard: “We have a three-year window to prepare for war with Russia.”

“I believe that the best tool remains deterrence,” General Ignazio Gamba, Commander of the Alpine Troops, tells us in Sestriere to attend the tactical group exercise together with Admiral Cavo Dragone, chief of defense staff, and General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, today at the top of the joint operational command of the defense general staff. A face that we met at a national level during the covid emergency, which today instead looks to the future of war scenarios. “We are in a new phase,” continues Gamba, “and a good part of the vehicles of the Taurinense brigade, which is specific to this Arctic area, is already moving by ship towards Norway. In February, in fact, we will support the allied troops for “Nordic Response”, an Arctic military training of over 20,000 units which in turn is part of the larger “Steadfast Defender 2024″, capable of moving up to 90,000 men from 32 NATO countries”.





The Alpine troops wear a special white suit, so that they can easily camouflage themselves in the snow and ice. An Air Force Tornado hurtles above us, from the Ghedi base, and the army's CH47s and NH90s make the entire valley feel our presence. The units begin to move in the snow, first opening fire against some enemy positions, then advancing running through the snow, covered by mortars and fire behind them. A scenario that could manifest itself especially in the Baltic countries, or further up, on the border between Finland and Russia. The exercise, as a whole, will involve over 1,000 Alpine troops from the Julia and Taurinense Alpine Brigades over the course of approximately two months, in addition to units from the Romanian and French armies and numerous observers from various armies of NATO countries. . And being 2024, there is also room for sustainability. The spaces used for Volpe Bianca are very well reviewed for excursions and walks. “The men and artillery pieces will fire blanks today, and each soldier has a special bag near the rifle to collect shell casings, helping to clean the area.” Times have changed, it will depend on understanding up to what level.