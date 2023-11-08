‘Cuéntame’ has reached 1997 this week with the broadcast of the fourth episode of its last season, dedicated to María, the little one of the Alcántara family. The chapter has been marked by the murder of Miguel Ángel Blanco. The San Genaro neighborhood, like the rest of Spain, lives in suspense due to the news of the kidnapping of the PP councilor in the municipality of Ermua, by ETA. The terrorist group gives a 48-hour ultimatum to the Government to bring all ETA prisoners to Basque prisons or else they will end their lives.

Spectators have witnessed how the members of the family involved in the sad event lived. Each of them receives the news of the fatal outcome in a different place. Antonio and Mercedes cancel their vacation (“I don’t have the body to go to Punta Cana”). Toni immerses herself fully in the news, as an opportunity to do journalism from her new digital medium and look for different approaches. At Inés’ house, Oriol, in his new role as an opponent of the police, asks for a strong hand, and in the neighborhood everyone lives glued to the TV, while each one does what he can. Antonio prints posters with Miguel Ángel Blanco’s face and wallpapers the neighborhood; Mercedes and Herminia sew blue ribbons, the symbol that Spain wore against terrorism; and Toni receives an unexpected call from a fellow soldier who is in the Soto del Real prison for collaboration with an armed gang, as a member of the disappeared Herri Batasuna. At Inés and Mike’s house, the news serves to give perspective on things. To make the eldest of the Alcántaras see that her problems are not so much if she compares them with the situation of the kidnapped person.

In this week’s episode we see the Alcántara go to the demonstrations that were held throughout Spain to send a message to the band. In Madrid, where the family goes, the message of the statement is read by journalist Iñaki Gabilondo: «Miguel Ángel Blanco is not alone. ETA is. In San Genaro, as it could not be otherwise, one is called and the neighbors come en masse with candles and signs. Also the Alcántara, Herminia included, with her camping chair.

On the fateful July 12, TVE interrupted programming to break the terrible news of Blanco’s death. Alcántara, of course. We see them together at the demonstration against the murder, singing ‘Freedom without anger’.