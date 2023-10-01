Home page World

In today’s digital era, social media is a part of our daily lives to share content and discover new things.

Menlo Park / Bielefeld – But how do platforms decide how Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, what content do we see? Complex AI technology works behind the scenes to personalize and optimize the user experience.

Artificial Intelligence Determines What Users See: The Role of AI at Meta

Every day billions of people share and discover content on Facebook and Instagram. In order to cope with this massive flood of information and offer every user a unique experience, Meta relies on advanced AI systems. These systems use users’ choices and interactions to make predictions about what content will be most relevant to them. It’s not just about what users like, but also what content they share, comment on or save.

How artificial intelligence works on Instagram and Facebook

Meta’s AI systems collect a variety of signals and information about users. These signals can come from the posts shared, the pages liked or the groups joined. Based on these signals, the AI ​​tries to predict how valuable a particular piece of content might be for a user. An important aspect here is the “distance” between the user and the content or creator. This distance measures how closely a user is connected to a particular piece of content or creator.

Meta recognizes that transparency and control are crucial for users. Therefore, the company has taken measures to be more transparent about the How its AI systems work to inform. Users now have the opportunity to customize their experience on the platforms and control what content they want to see. However, publication is not voluntary. The reason for this is a new EU law that requires transparency.

