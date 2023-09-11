The Agnellis, one of the most powerful industrial dynasties in Europe, which forged an empire on Fiat, have left behind the stage in which their businesses revolved around the motor and the new generations are consolidating a more diversified evolution now focused on sectors such as health, technology or luxury.

The recent commitment to Philips, the Dutch health technology company, in which Exor, the family holding company, has acquired a 15% stake, with an investment of around €2.6 billion, is one more step in that address. This is Exor’s largest operation since the sale of the American reinsurer PartnerRe for 9 billion euros in 2021.

In Philips, the Agnelli group will be a long-term minority investor, with the right to propose a member on the supervisory board, among other things. This financial movement also reflects how a crisis can become an opportunity. The purchase comes after Philips faced lawsuits in the United States over defective respirators to treat sleep apnea. The setback has cost the company dearly in the markets, where it has lost 62% since the maximum reached in April 2021.

Although the Agnellis had already had their eye on Philips before, they have landed on the Dutch group at the most opportune moment: with share prices near historical lows. The dam a few years ago was inaccessible and an entry into the shareholding before the respirator scandal would have meant paying more than three times what Exor has paid on this occasion. In addition, this year profits have reappeared in the company’s first quarter accounts, which suggests that the exit from the tunnel is near. Analysts predict that, with a good change of direction, it will grow in the coming years.

“The Agnellis have decided to enter at the right time, which allows them to recover the investment more easily,” says Antonio Majocchi, an economist at the Luiss Carlo University in Rome, specialized in international business and management. And he values: “The operation is part of Exor’s general policy of liquidity redistribution. The idea is to invest in strong growth sectors such as healthcare and technology, which will maintain their growth in the coming years. There is a progressive aging of the population and healthcare is becoming more and more private. “This is a very important investment.”

John Elkann, main heir of the Agnelli saga and leader of Exor for more than a decade, has explained that the investment in the Dutch conglomerate is part of “a natural evolution” of the family company. In an interview with the Financial Times newspaper, Elkann, great-great-grandson of the founder of Fiat, Giovanni Agnelli, already advanced the “strong affinity for healthcare” that Exor has. In it he also highlighted that his investment of more than 800 million euros last year in the French health group Institut Mérieux, specialized in biology and public health and present in different countries, “has reinforced the conviction about the importance of this sector and its growth potential.”

Under the leadership of Elkann’s grandfather, Gianni Agnelli, who was one of the most influential figures in 20th century Italy and who, starting in the late 1950s, for half a century, directed and transformed Fiat into a multinational, The family business leaned heavily toward the automobile industry. At that time the expansion through Eastern Europe and South America was completed and the acquisition of brands such as Lancia, Maserati and Ferrari was closed. However, the Agnelli group also had stakes in companies in the food, financial, real estate and publishing sectors. He also owned Juventus in Turin and the Turin newspaper La Stampa, which Elkann has preserved.

The heir’s baton

Although Gianni Agnelli had already launched the transformation of the family business before his death in 2003, when Elkann arrived that year he found himself with a group in danger, with Fiat in debt at unprecedented levels, and with relations deteriorating with his partner. American General Motors.

Under the leadership of Elkann, 47, Exor has increased its net assets from around €4 billion in 2009 to €33 billion today. The shares, which have been listed on the Dutch market since last year, have gone from a single-digit value – less than six euros – in 2009 to the current 80 euros per share.

The first decade after the death of Elkann’s grandfather was one of conservation: “We focused on divestments, simplification and debt reduction to ensure that what we had could be saved,” he told the British newspaper. The following decade has been “the decade of stabilization” which, according to him, has placed the group on a trajectory of constant growth. In this period of time, important transformations have been completed in family businesses, such as the creation of the agricultural equipment manufacturer CNH Industrial from the merger of CNH Global and Fiat Industrial; Fiat’s acquisition of US rival Chrysler to form FCA; the spin-off of Ferrari from Fiat and its listing on the Milan Stock Exchange, where its shares have risen 40% in the last year, to exceed 280 euros per share; the merger between FCA and Peugeot to create Stellantis, listed in Paris, of which Exor is the largest shareholder, with a 14% stake; or the acquisition and subsequent sale of PartnerRe.

“Exor has a very good track record of results, it has grown a lot in recent years. From a strategic point of view, they have carried out good management,” says Martino De Ambroggi, analyst at the investment bank Equita. “We are clearly looking for sectors with a tailwind,” summarizes Exor’s Director of Operations and President of CNH Industrial, Suzanne Heywood.

Exor, which currently sits on the boards of all of its portfolio companies, planned to reinvest proceeds from the sale of PartnerRe into technology, luxury and healthcare, and has acquired a 24% stake in the luxury footwear maker. Christian Louboutin, a majority stake in Chinese lifestyle brand Shang Xia and a 45% stake in Italy’s Lifenet Healthcare.

The Agnelli group has also returned to financial services this year with the launch of Lingotto, an investment company with 3,000 million dollars, based in London and chaired by the former British Economy Minister George Osborne, to which it has allocated an initial amount of 1.5 billion euros from the sale of PartnerRe.

The economist Majocchi considers that “the Agnellis are increasingly men of finance and less men of industry.” Guido Corbetta, professor of entrepreneurship and family business at Bocconi University in Milan, remembers that Exor was already diversified in the automobile sector, with Stellantis, CNH Industrial, Iveco and Ferrari. “Now they are opening up to new sectors. By investing in luxury or technology they are continuing a family tradition. They follow a logic of family investment capital, with a long-term horizon, different from financial investment capital,” he points out.

But not everything has been a bed of roses in the Agnelli galaxy. The death in 2018 of Sergio Marchionne, the man who saved Fiat from collapse, marked a change of era and marked a critical moment of uncertainty for the future of Exor.

In addition, Juventus, owned by the Agnelli family for a century, has faced accusations of market manipulation and accounting falsification that led to the resignation of the club’s board of directors en bloc last year and forced a management shake-up. . The scandal has also weighed down the team on the stock market.

With €2 billion from the sale of PartnerRe still to be spent, analysts expect the wave of investments to continue, along with divestments of some minor, non-core stakes. “Exor has a financial structure with little debt, which gives them the possibility of continuing to make investments worth between 4,000 and 5,000 million euros. “They are expected to continue investing in their three key sectors,” estimates Martino De Ambroggi.

