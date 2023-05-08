In the last years of his extraordinary artistic career, Gaspar Henaine “Capulina”considered “The king of white humor” in Mexican cinema, was on tour with “Capulina’s Circus”, entertaining children and adults. However, an accident suffered by his wife María Elena Frías led him to make the decision to leave the circus, say goodbye to acting and dedicate himself to rest.

On his YouTube channel, Oliver Henaine, grandson of “Capulina”, narrated how the accident of his grandmother María Elena happened, with which the femur was fractured for the second time. “Something very intense happened in the last season of the ‘Capulina circus’, something very ugly, my grandmother fell and hurt her hip, I remember perfectly.”

On that occasion, Mrs. María Elena Frías and her grandson Oliver Henaine, had enjoyed one of the functions of the “Circo de Capulina”. When finished, they went backstage, where “capulina” he was taking pictures with various people who had attended the show. “Everything was over and it was like: ‘okay, let’s go to the dressing room’.”

When they were going to the dressing room, the wife of “Capulina”, not seeing where she was stepping, had a fall that left her very hurt. “We were walking, I was nine years old, there was a table because it had been raining, there were some holes, I went through the table and began to get through one of the circus canvases to get out, and suddenly I hear the cry of my granny, I turn around and see my granny lying down (complaining about the pain of the fall)”.

Given this, Oliver ran with a circus worker to help them lift his grandmother, “she fractured her femur for the second time and that was the unfortunate accident that my grandmother had, my grandmother Her femur was very injured and that was the reason why she stopped following ‘El circo de Capulina'”. When recovering, María Elena asked her husband Gaspar Henaine to stop working, to stay with her at home to rest.

“They paused the circus, my grandmother recovered, she told him: ‘Daddy, don’t do the circus anymore, stay with me, rest now’, because I was always in the circus, recording a movie, my grandfather said: ‘yes, you know that, now’ and he cut it off, that’s when ‘El circo de Capulina’ officially ceased to exist and appear on television, they did interviews with him, took photos of him, but already like: ‘El circo de Capulina’, which I’m going to record a movie and that my family is at home and I’m chambeando’, that’s it, it’s over, after so many years of artistic career”.

Gaspar Henaine Perez, one of the best comedians of Mexican cinema and who for many years was part of the successful duo “Shaving and Capulina”, He died in September 2011, at the age of 85, as a result of cardiorespiratory arrest. A few days before, he had been hospitalized in Mexico City, due to intestinal obstruction due to nausea and vomiting that was complicated by pneumonia.