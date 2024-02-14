How did the 22-year-old save herself from her boyfriend's murderous fury? Here is the first reconstruction of the facts

New updates on the double crime in Cisterna di Latina. L'27 year old man he was arrested while he was at a relative's house in Latina. Christian Sodano, a financier serving in Ostia, is accused of having put an end to the lives of his girlfriend's mother and sister with his service pistol.

The motive is not yet clear, the first hypothesis is that of one possible dispute between the two boyfriends and of a possible intervention by the two women. Nicoletta Zomparelli46 years old and her youngest daughter Renee Amato, 19 years old, were found lifeless in their home in Cisterna di Latina. The eldest daughter and 22-year-old girlfriend of their killer was saved. The young woman managed to lock yourself in the bathroomthus escaping the anger of the 27-year-old man.

The police arrived promptly on the spot, later joined by the 118 health workers. For the two women it was now too late, the paramedics were unable to do anything other than confirm their condition. heartbreaking death. The 22-year-old was instead found alive, visibly in shock.

The 27-year-old man is awaiting questioning

The causes of the double femicide are not yet clear, the investigators have opened an investigation file for double crime. Christian Sodano was arrested while he was at a relative's house and now he will have to appear before the investigating judge for the guarantee interrogation and will have to give his version of the facts.

The entire community is shocked, everyone knew the two women and still can't believe what happened. Also intervened on the matter Mayor, who wanted to express the condolences of all citizens and join in the pain of the family of the two victims. The words of the Mayor Valentino Mantini: