After the fifth date of the South American Qualifiers To the 2026 World Cup in North America, the standings had a notable shake-up. Brazil It is in fifth place, surpassed by Venezuela, which is fourth. Colombia It is now in third place, after Argentina and Uruguay.

With the victory over Brazil, Colombia climbed to third place with nine points, while the Brazilians fell to fifth place with seven points. Besides, Colombia is the only undefeated team in the qualifying rounds.

This is the qualifying position table

1. Argentina: 5 PJ, 13 points, +7 DG

2. Uruguay: 5 PJ, 10 points | +5 HD

3. Colombia: 5 PJ, 9 points | 2 DG

4. Venezuela: 5 PJ, 8 points | +3 HD

5. Brazil: 5 PJ, 7 points | +4 HD

6. Ecuador: 5 PJ 5 points | +1 HD

7. Paraguay: 5PJ, 5 points | -1 HD

8. Chile: 5 PJ, 5 points | -3 HD

9. Bolivia: 5 PJ, 3 points | -7 AG

10. Peru: 5PJ, 1 points | -7 AG

This will be the sixth date of the playoffs

The sixth date of the qualifiers for the 2026 North American World Cup will take place next Tuesday, November 21. It will be the last day of this year since the qualifying phase for the next World Cup event will return until September 2024 with date 7.

According to Conmebol, this is how date 6 of the South American qualifiers will unfold:

Uruguay v Bolivia

20:30 local time | Centennial Stadium

Peru v Venezuela

21:00 local time | National Stadium

Brazil v Argentina

21:30 local time | Jornalista Mário Filho “Maracanã” Stadium

Paraguay v Colombia

20:00 local time | Defensores del Chaco Stadium

Ecuador v Chile

21:00 local time | National Stadium

FERNANDO UMAÑA MEJÍA

