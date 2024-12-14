Only one missing. Officially. The FIA ​​has published on its website the document for the participants in the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship, which will start on March 16 in Melbourne, and 19 of the 20 starting drivers are already occupied. There is only one driver left to decide, from the Visa CashApp RB team, corresponding to the gap left by Liam Lawson.

Among the 19 names published, the one that is most surprising is that of the Mexican Sergio Pérez, who will continue – according to the FIA ​​- partnering with Max Verstappen in Red Bull. Although his hours could be numbered.

Four new faces

The new ones entering F1 in 2025 are Antonelli, Bartoleto, Bearman and Doohan

Formula 1 in 2025, the year prior to the great aerodynamic and engine revolution of 2026, will experience a first generational renewal with the entry of four young drivers: Andrea Kimi Antonelli in Mercedes (with whom he already debuted as the third driver in the GP from Italy and Mexico); former Ferrari driver Oliver Bearman in Haas (he has already competed in three races, in Saudi Arabia replacing Carlos Sainz due to appendicitis, and in Baku and Brazil with Haas); the Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto, Fernando Alonso’s protégé, who will make his debut with Sauber; and the Australian Jack Doohan, son of the legendary former motorcycle racer Mick Doohan, who will race with Alpine (it already debuted in Abu Dhabi).

The entry of young people will mean the return of two historic F1 nationalities that did not have a representative in recent years: a Brazilian (since Felipe Massa in 2017 – not counting Pietro Fittipaldi’s two short-lived careers in 2020 with Haas-) , and an Italian (from Antonio Giovinazzi in 2021 with Alfa Romeo).

In total, it will be a more globally diverse championship with 13 nationalities: Germany, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Spain, France, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, United Kingdom and Thailand.

Alpine’s Jack Doohan with his father, Mick Doohan James Bearne/Getty

Four changes of steering wheels

Hamilton, Sainz, Ocon and Hülkenberg change teams

There will also be four changes of steering wheel on the 2025 grid, of drivers who have changed teams: Carlos Sainz goes from Ferrari to Williams; Nico Hülkenberg, from Haas to Sauber (future Audi team); Esteban Ocon, from Alpine to Haas; and Lewis Hamilton leaves behind 12 seasons at Mercedes (the longest relationship in F1 history) to try to become champion again with Ferrari.

19 determined pilots

This is how the 2025 grid looks like

McLaren-Mercedes:

Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris

Red Bull Racing:

Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez

Ferrari:

Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes:

George Russell

Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Aramco Aston Martin-Mercedes:

Lance Stroll

Fernando Alonso

Alpine:

Pierre Gasly

Jack Doohan

Visa Cash App RB-Honda:

Yuki Tsunoda

(to designate the 2nd)

Haas-Ferrari:

Esteban Ocon

Oliver Bearman

Williams-Mercedes:

Alexander Albon

Carlos Sainz

Kick Sauber Ferrari:

Nico Hulkenberg

Gabriel Bortoleto