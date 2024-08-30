The new format of the new Club World Cup will be held in 2025, will have the participation of 32 teams and will no longer be played every year but will be played every four years, with the United States as the host country for the first edition.
From June 2025, 32 teams will compete for the title every four years. Thus, the last edition with the old format was the one held in Saudi Arabia in December 2023, with the conquest of the Manchester City.
The FIFA announced that the United States will host the first-ever 32-team Club World Cup format, with the tournament set to take place from June 15 to June 13.
The FIFA defined the scheme for distributing the 32 places among the continental Confederations, with venues to be defined:
UEFA
12 clubs (champions of the Champions Leaguefrom 2020/21 to 2023/24, and the remaining eight places will be allocated based on the confederation’s club ranking).
CONMEBOL
6 clubs (champions of the Libertadores Cupfrom 2021 to 2024, and the remaining two places will be awarded according to the confederation’s club ranking).
CONCACAF
4 clubs (champion of the Concachampions from 2021 to 2024).
AFC
4 clubs (champion of the AFC Champions League from 2021 to 2024).
CAF
4 clubs (champion of the CAF Champions League from 2021 to 2024).
OFC
1 club (among the champions of the OFC Champions League From 2021 to 2024, the best placed in the Confederation’s club ranking will qualify).
Host country
1 (access to the team occupying this spot will be determined later).
We asked the AI and it put together the groups for the next Club World Cup:
Real Madrid, Al Ahly, Monterrey, Auckland City
Manchester City, Casablanca, Pachuca, Red Diamonds.
Bayern Munich, Fluminense, Leon, Esperance
Chelsea, Palmeiras, River, Al-Ain
PSG, Flamengo, Boca, Mamelodi
Borussia Dortmund, Al Hilal, Seattle, Libertadores Champion ’24
Inter, Porto, Ulsan, Inter Miami
Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Juventus, Salzburg.
