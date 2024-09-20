A novelty that is supposed to bring more freshness to the Champions LeagueThe disappearance of the group stage, replaced by a single classification, is fascinating and also raises questions. For those who do not understand everything, we will explain by way of example what the final phase of the competition would look like if it ended after J1.
While on paper some clubs are delighted with their result after this first round of the Champions League, a quick glance at the standings shows that every goal, every point, every mistake will count more than ever under this format.
Below we will show you what the final phase of the competition would look like if the league ended here.
They would qualify for the round of 16 without playing a play-off (ranked 1 to 8):
- Bayern 3 points (+7)
- Celtic 3 points (+4)
- Bayer Leverkusen 3 points (+4)
- Aston Villa 3 points (+3)
- Borussia Dortmund 3 points (+3)
- Sparta Prague 3 points (+3)
- Liverpool 3 points (+2)
- Juventus 3 points (+2)
They would play for their survival in the play-off (from position 9 to 24):
9. real Madrid 3 points (+2)
10. Sporting Lisbon 3 points (+2)
11. Benfica 3 points (+1)
12. Atletico Madrid 3 points (+1)
13. Brest 3 points (+1)
14. Monaco 3 points (+1)
15. Paris Saint Germain 3 points (+1)
16. Arsenal 1 point (0)
17. Atalanta 1 point (0)
18. Bologna 1 point (0)
19. Inter 1 point (0)
20. Manchester City 1 point (0)
21. Shakhtar Donetsk 1 point (0)
22. FC Barcelona 0 point (-1)
23. RB Leipzig 0 points (-1)
24. Storm Graz 0 points (-1)
The highest-ranked team faces the lowest-ranked team and so on, in a home-and-away format. The eight highest-ranked teams will have home advantage in the second leg.
The crosses if the ranking stopped here!
They would be eliminated if the ranking stopped here!
25. Red Star Belgrade 0 points (-1)
26. Girona 0 points (-1)
27. PSV 0 points (-2)
28. Stuttgart 0 points (-2)
29. AC Milan 0 points ( -2)
30. Lille 0 points (-2)
31. Club Brugge 0 points (-3)
32. RB Salzburg 0 points (-3)
33. Young Boys 0 points (-3)
34. Slovan Bratislava 0 points (-4)
35. Feyenoord 0 points (-4)
36. Dinamo Zagreb 0 points (-7)
